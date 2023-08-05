Ridge Meadows Flames announce exhibition games ahead of new season

2023/24 season will see the Flames competing in Junior A Tier 2 division of PJHL

The Ridge Meadows Flames will play their first exhibition game of the 2023/24 season against the Port Moody Panthers on Friday, Aug. 25. (Neil Corbett/The News)

As the new Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) season grows nearer, the Ridge Meadows Flames have now released their list of exhibition games that will start in only a few weeks.

Although the first PJHL exhibition game will take place on Aug. 20, the Flames won’t lace up until Aug. 25 when they host their first home matchup against the Port Moody Panthers.

They’ll then have a rematch with the Panthers the very next day, but this time, it’ll be the Panthers who have home-ice advantage as the teams face off at Port Moody Arena.

AUGUST EXHIBITION SCHEDULE:

The Flames will then have a nearly two-week-long break before seeing some more back-to-back action on Sept. 7 and 8. The September series will be against the Surrey Knights, with the first game taking place in Surrey before coming back to Maple Ridge on Friday, Sept. 8.

This new season will be the first time that the Ridge Meadows Flames will be competing in the newly formed Junior A Tier 2 division of the PJHL, which includes 13 other Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley teams.

Last season, as a member of the Junior B division, the Flames made it all the way to game seven of the Stonehouse Cup with a record of 42-18-3-1, but lost the title to Delta Ice Hawks in overtime.