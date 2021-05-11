Ridge Meadows Flames announce under-15 development camp

The Ridge Meadows Flames are hosting an under-15 development skate this summer. (Facebook)

The Ridge Meadows Flames will be running a development skate for kids with junior hockey aspirations at the under-15 age group for the first time this year.

Hockey players born in 2007 and 2008 can take part in the eight ice times from July 6 to 28.

Exactly what activities they will be able to do depends on public health orders in place at the time, noted the Junior B club’s general manager Derek Bedard. He is optimistic, given that COVID-19 case numbers are coming down, and vaccinations are rising.

“We’re hoping for eased restrictions,” he said. “We would love for local kids in those birth years to jump at this opportunity.”

Members of the Flames coaching staff will be on the ice with the kids.

The camps will be held on Tuesdays and Wednesday from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Pitt Meadows Arena. The cost is $400 including tax, and registration is limited.

For more information email flamesreg@gmail.com.

