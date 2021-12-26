Ridge Meadows flames beat Trappers

Maple Ridge’s own Jack Foster led the Flames in scoring and was named the first star of the game. (The News files)

The Ridge Meadows Flames got back in the win column in a big way on Wednesday night.

The Maple Ridge Junior Bs had lost two games going into the Langley Trappers’ rink, but handed the top team in the Harold Brittain Conference a 6-2 drubbing.

“We played awesome last night. I would take 44 of those,” remarked GM Derek Bedard.

Special teams buoyed the Flames, as they got two power play goals and a shorthanded marker all in the first period, to jump out to a 3-0 lead. The score was 5-0 after two frames, until the Trappers finally got on the board in the late going.

Maple Ridge rookie Jack Foster was again a difference maker, as the first star of the game had two goals and an assist. He now has 13 goals and 13 assists through his first 20 games in the Pacific Junior Hockey League.

Both Jack Steffens, the second star, and the team’s leading scorer Nicholas Amsler each had goal and an assist. Blueliner Adam Leitch had two assists. Crag Schouten and Ryan Denney also scored for the flames.

In the net, Cameron Connolly made 27 saves on 29 shots to get the win.

“We ticked every box in that game,” said Bedard.

Flames win 6-2!

Tonight the Meadow Ridge Collision Hard Hat Award winner is #11 Thomas Williams.

🚨 – Foster x 2, Denney, Amsler, Schouten, Steffens

Connolly stops 27 of 29 for the W

🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3Eyg6ViwUt — Ridge Meadows Flames (@flamesjunior) December 23, 2021

The Trappers still top the conference with 47 points after 31 games, and the Flames sit second with 40 points after 29.

The Flames were schedule to take on Surrey on Thursday night, and then host the Abbotsford Pilots on Dec. 27 at Cam Neely Arena. That game will be played at 7:30 p.m.

