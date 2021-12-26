Maple Ridge’s own Jack Foster led the Flames in scoring and was named the first star of the game. (The News files)

Maple Ridge’s own Jack Foster led the Flames in scoring and was named the first star of the game. (The News files)

Ridge Meadows flames beat Trappers

Maple Ridge’s Foster leads the way

The Ridge Meadows Flames got back in the win column in a big way on Wednesday night.

The Maple Ridge Junior Bs had lost two games going into the Langley Trappers’ rink, but handed the top team in the Harold Brittain Conference a 6-2 drubbing.

“We played awesome last night. I would take 44 of those,” remarked GM Derek Bedard.

Special teams buoyed the Flames, as they got two power play goals and a shorthanded marker all in the first period, to jump out to a 3-0 lead. The score was 5-0 after two frames, until the Trappers finally got on the board in the late going.

Maple Ridge rookie Jack Foster was again a difference maker, as the first star of the game had two goals and an assist. He now has 13 goals and 13 assists through his first 20 games in the Pacific Junior Hockey League.

Both Jack Steffens, the second star, and the team’s leading scorer Nicholas Amsler each had goal and an assist. Blueliner Adam Leitch had two assists. Crag Schouten and Ryan Denney also scored for the flames.

In the net, Cameron Connolly made 27 saves on 29 shots to get the win.

“We ticked every box in that game,” said Bedard.

The Trappers still top the conference with 47 points after 31 games, and the Flames sit second with 40 points after 29.

The Flames were schedule to take on Surrey on Thursday night, and then host the Abbotsford Pilots on Dec. 27 at Cam Neely Arena. That game will be played at 7:30 p.m.

READ ALSO: Calgary mayor says Flames intend to pull plug on Event Centre arena project

READ ALSO: Flames collect toys for Ridge Meadows Sally Ann

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Junior B Hockeymaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
Canadians down Russia 6-4 in front of sparse crowd in world pre-tournament game
Next story
Canada’s Olympic mixed doubles curling trials cancelled due to COVID-19

Just Posted

Maple Ridge’s Belinda Perkins snapped this shot from the dike along the Alouette River, before much snow could be seen along the local mountain range.(Special to The News)
SHARE: View alongside the river

The pool is still open at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre, fitness classes have been cancelled. (The News files)
Changes to programming at Maple Ridge Leisure Centre due to rise in COVID cases

Maple Ridge’s own Jack Foster led the Flames in scoring and was named the first star of the game. (The News files)
Ridge Meadows flames beat Trappers

STONECHILD, Garth Age: 60 Height: 5 ft. 10 in. Weight: 161 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Wanted: Assault causing bodily harm and utter threat to cause death/harm Warrant in effect: Sept. 5, 2021 Parole jurisdiction: Vancouver, B.C.
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Dec. 26