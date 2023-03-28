Ridge Meadows Flames lose game three, still up 2-1 in series

Jack Foster on the forecheck for the Ridge Meadows Flames. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) Ridge Meadows Flames goaltender Cam Connolly makes a save on a shot tipped by Delta Ice Hawk Carson Merriman during Monday night’s PJHL playoff championship series game in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News) Cohen Muc scored a goal, was around the puck all night, and was picked as the game’s third star. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News)

The Stonehouse Cup is still up for grabs.

The Ridge Meadows Flames lead the Pacific Junior Hockey League championship series two games to one, but lost the third game of the best-of-seven series to the Delta Ice Hawks 5-3 on Monday night, March 27.

Huge crowd here for Game 3 at The Cam!

At the TV timeout of the 1st period, people are still arriving!

The Cam is crammed!

🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/5CKr2nVqZc — Ridge Meadows Flames (@flamesjunior) March 28, 2023

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period, 2-2 after two, and there were just six minutes left to play before Brayden Sinclair scored the game winner for Delta.

With goaltender Cam Connolly pulled for an extra attacker, Delta got an insurance goal into the empty net.

Jack Foster, David Stepputat and Cohen Muc scored for the Ridge Junior Bs.

Conner Merriman and Colin Jang each had two goals for Delta.

A pivotal game four goes on Wednesday, March 29 at Cam Neely Arena, at 7:30 p.m.

Then the series will shift back to the Ladner Leisure Centre for Game 5 on Thursday evening.

Game 6, if necessary, will be played back at Cam Neely Arena on Saturday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m.

READ ALSO: Abbotsford Canucks clinch playoff berth

The winner of the Stonehouse Cup will advance to the 2023 Cyclone Taylor Cup, which is being held April 13-16, hosted by the Revelstoke Grizzlies. The four-team tournament will also include the champions from the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League and the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League, battling it out to determine the provincial Junior B champion.

The trophy has been awarded since 1967, and the 2022 champions were the Langley Trappers.

• The league announced its league awards, and Flame Zack Lagrange was named the Most Sportsmanlike Player in the PJHL this year.