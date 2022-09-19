Ridge Meadows Flames open season with shutout over Mission

Junior Bs back in action on Friday night when they host Chilliwack

Lincoln Edwards was the games first star and hard hat winner with three goals and an assist in his first game with the Ridge Meadows Flames. (Ridge Meadows Flames/Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Flames opened their Junior B hockey regular season with a 4-0 shutout win over the Mission City Outlaws on Friday night, then lost 5-3 in White Rock on Saturday.

Lincoln Edwards had a hat trick and four points in the season opener, as the rookie out of Abbotsford was involved in all the scoring for his new team that night, in his first game in the Pacific Junior Hockey League. He was named the first star of the game.

Veteran Cam Connolly was perfect in net, stopping all 21 shots he faced.

Last night our organization honoured & presented our DJ @djvito73 with a commemorative gift as this year is Vito’s 30th year being our team DJ! What an amazing milestone and we can’t thank Vito enough for his dedication to the Flames!#BestInTheBiz

🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/IpwQmSTuY0 — Ridge Meadows Flames (@flamesjunior) September 17, 2022

Theo Kochan, another rookie out of Pitt Meadows, had a goal and an assist.

On Saturday night, the Flames had a 3-1 lead midway through the game, but surrendered a 5-3 loss.

Sniper Jack Foster had a goal and an assist, captain Kordan Kujala scored, and Kochan got his second goal of the young season.

The Flames had 17 shots in the third period, and were credited with out-shooting the Whalers 40-30 on the night.

The Flames get another back-to-back set this weekend. Friday night at Cam Neely Arena they will host the Chilliwack Jets, who have started the season with two wins. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Saturday they will be in Port Moody to take on the Panthers.