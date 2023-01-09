Ridge Meadows Flames perfect in 2023

Maple Ridge Junior Bs have started the year with three wins

Captain Jordan Kujala has five points in the past two games. (The News files)

The Ridge Meadows Flames are perfect so far in 2023.

The Maple Ridge Junior Bs beat the Surrey Knights 5-4 on Jan. 5, and then the Grandview Steelers 4-1 on Jan. 6, to improve to 3-0 on the new year.

The Flames trailed the Knights 4-0 early in the second period, before they came back with five unanswered goals to take the game. Rookie Theo Kochan was the game’s first star with two goals and two assists, while Jakob Loewen was the second star with a goal and an assist. Lincoln Edwards also had a goal and an assist, and Sam Allen scored.

Goaltender Cam Connolly got the wins in both games, and was the game’s first star on Friday night, as he made 20 saves on 21 shots.

4-1 win tonight at the Cam!

The hard hat winner is Cam Connolly!

Stopping 20 of 21 shots!

🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/v82wFbU2lv — Ridge Meadows Flames (@flamesjunior) January 7, 2023

Captain Jordan Kujala led the offence with a goal and two assists on Friday night. Cohen Muc had a goal and an assist, while Lukas Ravenstein and Matthew Wise both scored.

With the wins, the Flames improve to 24-9-1-1 on the season, and sit in fourth place in the 13-team Pacific Junior Hockey League.

The Flames will be in Aldergrove on Jan. 11 to take on the Kodiaks, and then will host the White Rock Whalers on Jan. 13 at Cam Neely Arena. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

READ ALSO: This Korean-Canadian curler wants to make the sport more diverse. Here’s how.