Captain Jordan Kujala has five points in the past two games. (The News files)

Captain Jordan Kujala has five points in the past two games. (The News files)

Ridge Meadows Flames perfect in 2023

Maple Ridge Junior Bs have started the year with three wins

The Ridge Meadows Flames are perfect so far in 2023.

The Maple Ridge Junior Bs beat the Surrey Knights 5-4 on Jan. 5, and then the Grandview Steelers 4-1 on Jan. 6, to improve to 3-0 on the new year.

The Flames trailed the Knights 4-0 early in the second period, before they came back with five unanswered goals to take the game. Rookie Theo Kochan was the game’s first star with two goals and two assists, while Jakob Loewen was the second star with a goal and an assist. Lincoln Edwards also had a goal and an assist, and Sam Allen scored.

Goaltender Cam Connolly got the wins in both games, and was the game’s first star on Friday night, as he made 20 saves on 21 shots.

Captain Jordan Kujala led the offence with a goal and two assists on Friday night. Cohen Muc had a goal and an assist, while Lukas Ravenstein and Matthew Wise both scored.

With the wins, the Flames improve to 24-9-1-1 on the season, and sit in fourth place in the 13-team Pacific Junior Hockey League.

The Flames will be in Aldergrove on Jan. 11 to take on the Kodiaks, and then will host the White Rock Whalers on Jan. 13 at Cam Neely Arena. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

READ ALSO: This Korean-Canadian curler wants to make the sport more diverse. Here’s how.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants win road game against Spokane Chiefs

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Junior B Hockeymaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ostapchuk traded by Vancouver Giants to Winnipeg

Just Posted

Captain Jordan Kujala has five points in the past two games. (The News files)
Ridge Meadows Flames perfect in 2023

Thor Diakow from TransLink reports that the West Coast Express has the capacity for more than 6,000 people a day, yet continues to only see an average of 4,400 daily riders. (Thor Diakow/Special to The News)
The West Coast Express not on track for ridership recovery due to rise in remote workers

Duane D.O. Gibson will be kicking off his third annual Black Canadian history school tour called Black Music 365 on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Chilliwack. (Samantha Pickard/Special to The News)
Black history to be taught by rapper in Maple Ridge

More than a dozen local students participated in the inaugural Interact club meeting on Jan. 7. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
New youth Rotary Club comes to Maple Ridge