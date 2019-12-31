Nicholas Amsler of the Ridge Meadows Flames is currently the highest scoring 18-year-old in the league. (THE NEWS-Files)

Ridge Meadows Flames recharge for PJHL Winter Classic

PJHL Winter Classic runs Jan. 3-5 in Richmond

The Ridge Meadows Flames are looking to get back on track for the upcoming PJHL Winter Classic this weekend after a recent loss to the Grandview Steelers and a slip in the standings.

With a 4-1 loss to the Steelers on Dec. 22, the Flames are hoping to put the past behind them as they look to their next game against the Abbotsford Pilots.

The Steelers capitalized twice on the powerplay, once in the first period and again in the second, and finished the game with an empty-net goal in the third.

“It was a pretty tight game. Shots were relatively even, 35-28,” said the team’s general manager Derek Bedard.

“The difference really is the couple of powerplay goals. They had some good goaltending and made some timely saves on us and we couldn’t generate enough offence that night, basically,” he said.

RELATED: Flames have strong core returning

Bedard noted that one of their star players, Nicholas Amsler, was absent from the game because of a three-game suspension he received in overtime during a game against the Mission City Outlaws on Dec. 20 that the Flames lost 4-3.

They also have some injured players that he is hoping to have back for the weekend games. The first against Abbotsford on Jan. 4 and the second against Aldergrove the following day.

Bedard said this is the first time the team has dropped from first place in the standings since the puck dropped in September.

The PJHL Winter Classic takes place Jan. 3-5 in Richmond.

Although the Classic has a tournament feel to it, Bedard explained it more like a league showcase where scouts can come out and see all the teams play back-to-back games under one roof.

RELATED: Flames lose on botched penalty shot call

“It’s one-stop shopping,” he said, adding that he likes the change of pace it provides.

The Flames will be practising both Monday and Thursday nights to prepare for the two games they will be playing and Bedard says their players will be rested and recharged after the Christmas break.

He said with Amsler still suspended for the next two games, there will be some tinkering with the offensive lines. But he expects his guys to have a strong weekend.

“There are no easy wins in our league,” said Bedard.

“If you take anyone lightly, they are going to make you pay,” he added.

The last regular-season game for the team is Feb. 9.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian men’s hockey team sets record by capturing 16th Spengler Cup
Next story
Walker Jr. on cusp of Cooperstown

Just Posted

Walker Jr. on cusp of Cooperstown

Right-fielder from Maple Ridge on 86.1 per cent of ballots revealed so far.

Ridge Meadows Flames recharge for PJHL Winter Classic

PJHL Winter Classic runs Jan. 3-5 in Richmond

Record numbers for Christmas Haven in Maple Ridge

Hundreds take part in Christmas Eve event

B.C. teen Amanda Todd’s cyberbullying case could go to court in 2020

Amanda Todd victim in 2012

Top Stories 2019: Cost of ‘attractants’ to increase in new year after deadly year for bears

City considers implementing changes by March 1

VIDEO: Ice skating on Lake Louise a cool alternative to snow sports

‘One of the best times to go … is at sunrise or sunset against the breathtaking mountain backdrop’

What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2019?

Olivia and Oliver top the list of baby names

Woman dies after barricading herself in burning suite in Victoria

Police-involved incident on Christmas Day under investigation

Heavy snowfall warning for Coquihalla Highway

Snow amounts of 20-30 cm expected for North and Central Okanagan and other Interior regions

Elderly Surrey woman’s wheelchair/walker swiped

Su Zhen Luo, 85, suffers from a spinal injury from a fall and depended on her $254.99 stroller to get around

TransLink gears up for free transit in Metro Vancouver on New Year’s Eve

SkyTrain service to be extended by about one hour

Blackface, a gifted skull and an ICBC ‘dumpster fire’: B.C.’s top political stories of 2019

Here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Conservation investigates possible poaching of black bear cub in Okanagan

BC Conservation Officer Service investigating alleged killing of cub in Beaverdell-Carmi region

B.C. to ‘embed’ Asia trade offices in Canadian embassies

Opposition MLAs call it short-sighted effort to cut costs

Most Read