The Ridge Meadows Flames are back in action Friday night. (Flames Facebook/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Flames rookie has five points in blowout win

Junior Bs host North Van on Friday night at Cam Neely Arena

Rookie Theo Kochan had five points as the Ridge Meadows Flames blasted the Aldergrove Kodiaks 10-1 on Friday night.

The next night the Maple Ridge Junior Bs suffered a 2-1 loss against the North Vancouver Wolf Pack.

Kochan scored a hat trick and added two assists, and that moves the Pitt Meadows product into third place in the Pacific Junior Hockey League with 67 points in 40 games. His 35 goals tops the league.

Adam Konowalchuk scored twice and Jack Foster had three assists. Matt Wise, Derek Leroux and Zack Lagrange also scored. In net, Adam winters got the win with 18 saves on 19 shots.

“Our offence was going tonight – obviously – 10 goals on the board,” Konowalchuk said in an interview with Adam Cheverie. “Our defence was also there strong, only letting in one, and our goaltending was fabulous like usual. We have two, I’d say, of the top goalies in our league.”

Brandon Osborne was the lone scorer in a 2-1 loss to the Wolf Pack on Saturday.

The Flames announced tthe acquisition of 18-year-old forward Derek Leroux from the Port Moody Panthers, who they acquired for future considerations. Leroux was having a good year with the Panthers, putting up 13 goals and 27 points in 36 games. The Coquitlam residents has three points in five games with the Flames.

The Flames have seven players who are affiliated with BC Hockey League teams, who can be called up to play Junior A.

They are:

• Theo Kochan with the Coquitlam Express

• Brandon Osborne, Lukas Ravenstein and Jakob Loewen with the Surrey Eagles.

• Zack Lagrange and Cohen Muc with the Chilliwack Chiefs

• Matt Wise with the Cowichan Capitals

The Flames will be in Langley on Wednesday night, and then have a rematch with North Van on Friday night at Cam Neely Arena. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

