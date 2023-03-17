Cam Connolly only allowed 10 goals across four games against the Chilliwack Jets. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Cam Connolly only allowed 10 goals across four games against the Chilliwack Jets. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Ridge Meadows Flames sweep Chilliwack and advance to finals

They will face the Delta Ice Hawks for the Pacific Junior Hockey League championship

After a spectacular clean-sweep performance by the Ridge Meadows Flames, they’ve now punched their ticket to the Pacific Junior Hockey League finals.

The Flames had a strong start to their playoff journey, beating out the Mission City Outlaws, winning the series four games to one.

READ MORE: Ridge Meadows Flames win first series in fourth overtime

Then they moved on to face the Chilliwack Jets, who they proceeded to beat down in a perfect 4-0 series sweep.

Chilliwack started the series on a more competitive note, forcing the Flames to narrowly outscore them in the first three games, which ended 5-3, 4-2, and 2-0, all in favour of the Ridge Meadows team.

But on Tuesday’s game in Chilliwack, the Flames weren’t messing around and decided to end the series in a dominating 10-5 performance.

So far in the 2022-23 playoffs, the big scorers have been Theo Kochan with 10 goals, Cohen Muc with six goals, and Pierce Whyte with five goals.

Meanwhile, Jack Foster and Jordan Kujala have been putting on a clinic in assists as they’ve tallied up seven and 10 assists, respectively.

The Flames will now go up against the Delta Ice Hawks in the finals, who finished the regular season with a record of 35-13-0-0.

RELATED: Maple Ridge arena named finalist in Kraft Hockeyville contest

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyjunior hockeyJunior Sportsmaple ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Fraser Valley players dominate Canada’s first women’s pro paintball team

Just Posted

The Ridge Meadows Flames are heading to the PJHL finals after only losing one game in their playoff run so far. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Flames sweep Chilliwack and advance to finals

Shamrocks are associated with Ireland, but a four-leaf clover is much more rare. Do you know the odds of finding a four-leaf clover? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How Irish are you?

Razan Talebian and her husband are expecting their first child. (Special to The News)
Province steps in after Maple Ridge strata implements age restrictions on expecting Maple Ridge couple

Several trees have been cut down in Maple Ridge Park as part of upgrades. (Annette LeBox/Special to The News)
LETTER: Maple Ridge Park work dimishes area’s biodiversity

Pop-up banner image