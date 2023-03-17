Ridge Meadows Flames sweep Chilliwack and advance to finals

They will face the Delta Ice Hawks for the Pacific Junior Hockey League championship

Cam Connolly only allowed 10 goals across four games against the Chilliwack Jets. (Neil Corbett/The News)

After a spectacular clean-sweep performance by the Ridge Meadows Flames, they’ve now punched their ticket to the Pacific Junior Hockey League finals.

The Flames had a strong start to their playoff journey, beating out the Mission City Outlaws, winning the series four games to one.

Then they moved on to face the Chilliwack Jets, who they proceeded to beat down in a perfect 4-0 series sweep.

Chilliwack started the series on a more competitive note, forcing the Flames to narrowly outscore them in the first three games, which ended 5-3, 4-2, and 2-0, all in favour of the Ridge Meadows team.

But on Tuesday’s game in Chilliwack, the Flames weren’t messing around and decided to end the series in a dominating 10-5 performance.

So far in the 2022-23 playoffs, the big scorers have been Theo Kochan with 10 goals, Cohen Muc with six goals, and Pierce Whyte with five goals.

Meanwhile, Jack Foster and Jordan Kujala have been putting on a clinic in assists as they’ve tallied up seven and 10 assists, respectively.

The Flames will now go up against the Delta Ice Hawks in the finals, who finished the regular season with a record of 35-13-0-0.