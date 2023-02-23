The Ridge Meadows Flames played good defence and got great goaltending in their playoff opener. (Mission Outlaws Facebook/Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Flames played good defence and got great goaltending in their playoff opener. (Mission Outlaws Facebook/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Flames take playoff opener

Second game in best-of-seven series goes Feb. 24 at Cam Neely Arena

The Ridge Meadows Flames got a strong start to their playoffs with a 4-1 win over the Mission City Outlaws on Wednesday night.

The Flames have home ice advantage, so the first two games will be played at Cam Neely Arena. Game two is scheduled for Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

In the first game, the Flames outshot Mission 26-11 through the first two periods, and 36-23 overall. They took a 4-0 lead into the third period, and Mission only managed to break the shutout with 33 seconds left to play.

The first star of the game was Theo Kochan, the team’s regular season scoring leader. The talented rookie from Pitt Meadows put up a goal and an assist.

Cam Connolly was the second star, as the goaltender had 22 saves on 23 shots.

Team captain Jordan Kujala and Jack Foster each had two assists, and goals were scored by defenceman Jakob Loewen and forwards Cohen Muc and Zac Lagrange.

Games three and four will be played in Mission, on Feb. 25 and 6:45 p.m. and Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Gave five, if necessary, will be played March 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena.

READ ALSO: Ridge Meadows Burrards teams win gold and silver at provincials

READ ALSO: PJHL championship named for former Maple Ridge owner

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Junior B Hockeymaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ridge Meadows Burrards teams win gold and silver at provincials
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. kid among the World Axe Throwing League’s youngest officials

Just Posted

Money from a provincial grant will be going towards supporting six new positions for peer support at Foundry Ridge Meadows. (The News files)
Government grant to support up to five new positions at Foundry in Maple Ridge

The Ridge Meadows Flames played good defence and got great goaltending in their playoff opener. (Mission Outlaws Facebook/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Flames take playoff opener

Ridge Meadows Burrards compete at the field lacrosse provincials. (Dennis Windsor/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Burrards teams win gold and silver at provincials

Madison Jezko, 8, shares the love of Pink Shirt Day from Maple Ridge Elementary. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Kindness mural shares spirit of Pink Shirt Day in Maple Ridge