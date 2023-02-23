Ridge Meadows Flames take playoff opener

Second game in best-of-seven series goes Feb. 24 at Cam Neely Arena

The Ridge Meadows Flames played good defence and got great goaltending in their playoff opener. (Mission Outlaws Facebook/Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Flames got a strong start to their playoffs with a 4-1 win over the Mission City Outlaws on Wednesday night.

The Flames have home ice advantage, so the first two games will be played at Cam Neely Arena. Game two is scheduled for Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

In the first game, the Flames outshot Mission 26-11 through the first two periods, and 36-23 overall. They took a 4-0 lead into the third period, and Mission only managed to break the shutout with 33 seconds left to play.

The first star of the game was Theo Kochan, the team’s regular season scoring leader. The talented rookie from Pitt Meadows put up a goal and an assist.

Cam Connolly was the second star, as the goaltender had 22 saves on 23 shots.

Team captain Jordan Kujala and Jack Foster each had two assists, and goals were scored by defenceman Jakob Loewen and forwards Cohen Muc and Zac Lagrange.

Games three and four will be played in Mission, on Feb. 25 and 6:45 p.m. and Feb. 28 at 7 p.m.

Gave five, if necessary, will be played March 3 at 7:30 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena.

