The Ridge Meadows Flames are close to first place in the Pacific Junior Hockey League. (The News files)

The Ridge Meadows Flames are close to first place in the Pacific Junior Hockey League. (The News files)

Ridge Meadows Flames tops in conference, close to PJHL league lead

Another winning campaign for Maple Ridge’s Junior B season, as midpoint of season nears

The Ridge Meadows Flames had a win and a loss over the weekend, as they drubbed the Abbotsford Pilots 5-1 on Friday night, then lost 4-3 to Richmond Sockeyes on Sunday, in a pair of home games.

The score in Friday’s game was close through two periods, despite the Flames out-shooting Abby 47-16 in the contest. But Ridge finally blew it open with a three-goal third period.

The Flames power play went four-for-five in the game, and Theo Kochan had two of those goals, and added an assist. The Pitt Meadows sniper has 18 goals and 37 points in 22 games in his rookie season, and is second in team scoring.

Jack Foster had three assists, and leads the team in scoring this season with 17 goals and 42 points in 32 games. Both players are in the the top 10 in scoring in the Pacific Junior Hockey League.

Other scorers on the night were Jakob Loewen, David Stepputat and Zack Lagrange.

READ ALSO: World Cup teams won’t wear armbands seen as rebuke to Qatar

Against the Sockeyes, Lagrange scored twice and added and assist, and Foster had a goal and an assist. Cohen Muc also had two helpers.

Richmond is tied with the Delta Ice Hawks for first place in the Junior B league with 36 points, while the Flames have 34 points, but two games in hand on Richmond. The Flames are atop the Harold Brittain Conference, one point ahead of the Langley Trappers, and still in easy reach of first overall.

The Flames will be back at Cam Neely Arena this Friday, Nov. 25, for a rematch with the Sockeyes. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

READ ALSO: Abbotsford Canucks snap three-game losing skid with 3-2 win in Toronto

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Junior B Hockeymaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
World Cup teams won’t wear armbands seen as rebuke to Qatar

Just Posted

The Ridge Meadows Flames are close to first place in the Pacific Junior Hockey League. (The News files)
Ridge Meadows Flames tops in conference, close to PJHL league lead

Tanya Skandalis said her truck should be restored to the condition before thieves stole her catalytic converter. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Catalytic converter theft leads to ICBC headaches for Maple Ridge couple

Some of the homeless in Maple Ridge donated this art piece plus cash for Branch 88’s poppy campaign. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows residents give generously to poppy campaign

A new pickleball hub is proposed in the parks, recreation and culture master plan draft. (The News files)
Rinks, pool and pickleball among top priorities in Maple Ridge