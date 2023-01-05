Ridge Meadows Flames win both games in Winter Classic

The Ridge Meadows Flames won both of their Winter Classic games, and are back in action in Maple Ridge on Friday. (Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Flames started the new year with a victory, and will be back in action starting on Thursday evening.

The Flames downed the Port Moody Panthers 5-1 on New Year’s Day at Minoru Arena.

Theo Kochan had two goals, and captain Jordan Kujala, Josh Bettesworth and Pierce Whyte all scored for the Maple Ridge Junior B squad.

Goaltender Cam Connolly made 27 saves on 28 shots.

The game was in Richmond as part of the league’s annual Winter Classic. In that showcase event for hockey scouts, the Flames also got a 5-2 win over the Abbotsford Pilots.

Lukas Ravenstein had a goal and two assists for Ridge, while Kujala and Sam Allen each had a goal and an assist. Kochan and Perry Cole also scored.

The Flames have improved to 22-9-1-1 on the season, and are in second place in the Harold Brittain Conference.

On Thursday, Jan. 5. the Flames will take on the Knights at the North Surrey Rec Centre. They will be back at homeon Friday, Jan. 6 when they host the Grandview Steelers at Cam Neely Arena at 7:30 p.m. The Flames need payback, after they lost two meeetings with Grandview last month.