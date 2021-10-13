Ridge Meadows Flames win streak ends at seven games

Junior B club to battle Langley for first place on Friday night

Adam Leitch had the game winner and three points in the Flames last win. (Facebook/Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Flames impressive seven-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday, in a 1-0 loss to the North Vancouver Wolf Pack.

Goaltender Cameron Connolly stopped 33 of 34 shots, but was out-dueled by North Van’s Damian Perovic. The Pack backstopper was perfect in a 26-shot shutout, and came into the game on a hot streak.

The Flames had won their seventh straight game the night before, edging the Delta Ice Hawks 6-5.

Maple Ridge’s Adam Leitch scored the game winner with less than five minutes in the game, and was named the game’s second star with two goals and an assist. They give the 17-year-old defenceman from Maple Ridge four points in four games.

GM Derek Bedard said Leitch was just back from a BCHL camp with the Vernon Vipers, where he was one of the last players cut.

“He’s the full deal – good skater, good hockey sense, makes a good first pass – and it’s going to be fun to watch him develop,” said Bedard.

The game’s first star was Ryan Denney, who scored a hat trick. Nick Amsler had three assists, while Brendan Chabot also scored.

Amsler continues to lead the scoring race in the Pacific Junior Hockey League, with nine goals and 25 points through 10 games.

Bedard said the fourth-year junior is playing at a high level, and benefits from tremendous chemistry with his linemates Denney and Jack Steffens.

Denney, with 13 goals and 18 points, is tied for third in league scoring.

With Saturday’s loss, the Flames drop to second in the Harold Brittain conference, with a record of 7-3, and their 51 goals makes them the highest scoring team in the Junior B circuit.

“We’ve scored a lot of goals, but had a couple of tighter games that we won as well,” said Bedard.

The Flames are back on home ice Friday night for a first-place showdown with the Langley Trappers, who lead the conference with a record of 8-2. That game will be at 7:30 p.m. at Cam Neely Arena.

