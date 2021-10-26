Flames forward Jack Steffens (17) had a goal and an assist in Abbotsford on Friday, and now has 12 points in 12 games. He is seen here in action against the Langley Trappers. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Flames forward Jack Steffens (17) had a goal and an assist in Abbotsford on Friday, and now has 12 points in 12 games. He is seen here in action against the Langley Trappers. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Ridge Meadows Flames win two more, hang onto first place

Host Aldergrove Friday at Cam Neely Arena

The Ridge Meadows Flames won two more games to hold on to first place atop the Pacific Junior Hockey League.

The Flames beat the Surrey Knights 6-1 and the Abbotsford Pilots 7-1 on Thursday and Friday. Their record sits at 11-3, tied with the Langley Trappers atop the Junior B league. However, the North Vancouver Wolf Pack are just a point back, with two games in hand.

Cohen Muc was the player of the game against Surrey, with a goal and an assist. The rookie forward from Pitt Meadows now has 13 points in 13 games. Matthew Tyszka had two assists. Dylan Smail, Brendan Chabot, Zack Lagrange, Adam Leitch and Jordan Kujala also scored for the Flames. Veteran goaltender Elliott Marshall made 22 saves on 23 shots to get the win in net.

In Abbotsford on Friday, the Flames jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first period, got three more in the second, and cruised to a 7-1 win.

Craig Schouten, whom the Flames acquired in trade last week, was the player of the game with two goals and one assist in his first game of the season, and first ever as a Flame.

Jack Foster also had two goals and an assist, Jack Steffens had a goal and an assist, while Smail and Josh Chapman also scored.

Marshall got the win again, making 31 saves on 32 shots.

The Flames have a game against the Delta Ice Hawks on Tuesday night, and then host the Aldergrove Kodiaks on Friday at Cam Neely Arena. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

