The Ridge Meadows Minor Softball Association’s opening day at the Albion Sportsfields in 2019. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Ridge Meadows house leage softball sign-up this Thursday

Players have the option to register in-person or online

While the dark mornings and recent snowfall might be disheartening to some, an event this Thursday (Jan 30) should brighten up the spirits of diamond fans in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

We are not talking hardened carbon here but the sandy, grassy variety of diamonds that can help a summer evening feel like it lasts forever.

Ridge Meadows Minor Softball Association is hosting house league registration from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. at the Albion Warehouse.

The event is a sign that the house league season is just over two months away.

READ MORE: Softball stars going for catching record

For those who are unable to register in person, an option to do so online is available at rmmsa.com.

Bring a friend that is brand new to RMMSA, and if they sign up to play, you will be entered into a draw to win your registration fee back.

Contest closes Friday Jan. 31, 9 p.m.

Draw will be done at the executive meeting in February.

For those looking to make payment arrangements like KidSport, please contact Kate at register@rmmsa.com.


