Ridge Meadows Knigths host annual Round Table tourney

The Ridge Meadows Knights are holding their annual Knights of the Round Table Tournament this weekend at Samuel Robertson Technical and Garibaldi Secondary fields.

There were 36 teams in various divisions taking part, and organizer Kelly Ladbrook said it was the biggest tourney hosted by the community football association in recent years.

The Knights Junior Bantams were in dominant form on Saturday, as they started with a 20-0 win over the Mission Niners in the early game, then came up with a big 33-0 win over the Chilliwack Giants.

The JBs went on to finish second to the Abbotsford Falcons in their division.

Atom teams took the field on Saturday afternoon, and Pee Wees on Sunday. Garibaldi was the home of the flag football tournament on Friday.

Results to come.

