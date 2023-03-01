Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey has two teams advance to final four

Both the U18 A1 and U15 A1 teams will compete for berths in provincials

The Ridge Meadows Rustlers U15 A1 team has advanced to the final four tournament for Pacific Coast. (Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Facebook)

The Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association is having success in the playoffs this year, with three teams having advanced to their final four tournaments, and just one step away from playing at the provincials.

The league champion Rustlers U18 A1 boys started their four-point playoff series against the North Shore with a 4-4 tie on Feb. 15, but then won a pair of games on Feb. 24 and 25 to advance. They won by scores of 6-1 and 4-0.

They will be playing in the final four in Chilliwack this weekend.

The Rustlers U15 A1 team beat the Abbotsford Hawks two straight in their four-point series, by scores of 5-3 and 5-2.

Ridge Meadows will be hosting the U15 final four tournament this weekend at local rinks, with schedules pending.

The U13 A1 team played four games and went to overtime before finally finishing their four-point tournament. They lost the first game to the Richmond Jets 4-3, then won the next contest 5-2 to even it up. The third game didn’t decide anything, ending in a 2-2 tie. The Rustlers finally took the series in a fourth game by a 4-3 score on Sunday night, with Roby Bui scoring the game and series winner.

They will be in playoff mode in the final four, being held this weekend in Burnaby.

With success in the final-four regional tournaments for Pacific Coast, these teams can advance to their respective provincial championships. The top two teams from each series will advance.

