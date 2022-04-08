(Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey hosts annual grad game

Saturday’s celebration marks the end of the line for many players

As another hockey season comes to a close, the Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association will be hosting its annual Rustlers Grad Game this Saturday night.

The puck drops on the action April 9 at 5 p.m. at Pitt Meadows Arena. The local minor hockey association invites hockey fans to cheer on local athletes competing in their final season as U18 players with Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey.

The celebrations also feature a grad lunch from 2-4 p.m. at the Break Away Bar and Grill.

