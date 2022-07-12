Ridge Meadows Pee Wees win lacrosse provincials

Burrards unbeaten in tournament, win gold in final against Juan de Fuca

The Ridge Meadows Burrards Pee Wee A1 team won the provincial championship over the weekend, as they beat Juan de Fuca by a score of 7-5 in the final game, to take gold.

The Warrior Sports Most Valuable Player award was won by Silas Gagnon, who also won the Fair Play Award.

Josh Bonner was named to the tournament all-star team.

READ ALSO: For first time ever, CFL game set to be broadcast in an Indigenous language

The event was hosted by the Delta Minor Lacrosse Association, and the tournament started with Ridge winning convincingly 11-2 over the Burnaby Lakers on Thursday morning.

Friday they met Juan de Fuca, and again won handily by a 12-5 score. Saturday morning brought a matchup with the Delta Islanders, and a 9-3 win. That avernoon they beat the Langley Thunder 5-1 to stay perfect, and advance to the championship game.

READ ALSO: Former Maple Ridge Burrards GM inducted into Lacrosse Hall of Fame

In other Burrards news, the association sent two teams to the Jack Crosby All Star Novice Tournment, hosted by Burnaby Minor Lacrosse, and the A1 team won gold, beating Port Coquitlam 10-6 in the championship.

This was just the second Burrrards team to win the event, and the first in about a decade.

The Novice B team won the bronze medal, beating Kamloops 6-2.