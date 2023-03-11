Ridge Meadows Burrards compete at the field lacrosse provincials hosted here. (Dennis Windsor/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Burrards compete at the field lacrosse provincials hosted here. (Dennis Windsor/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows players named to Team BC for field lacrosse

Burrards men and women will represent their province

Players from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have been named to 2023 Team BC field lacrosse rosters.

Ewen Patrick has been named to the final roster for the men’s U19 team, and Aaron Price is an alternate player. They will represent their province at the U19 Canadian Field Lacrosse Nationals, which will be held from Sept. 1 to 3 in PEI.

The U17 men’s nationals will be held at the same time, and Team BC could see Maple Ridge alternate Jett Burns take the field.

Cole Samson and Cameron Downey of Maple Ridge are part of the U16 team that will play at the Adrenaline Cup in June, and another high-profile event in November. Levi Burns is an alternate player.

The 2023 BC senior women’s team features Morgan Downey, Tessa Fawdry, and Alex Paterson. They will represent BC at the Champions Cup from June 16 to 18, in Boyds, Maryland and at the Presidents Cup from Nov. 17 to 19, in Bradenton, Florida.

The 2023 Team BC Sophomore women’s field lacrosse roster features Taliyah Martinex, Bronte Clark, and Cadence Sironen. They will also compete at tournaments in Maryland and Florida.

Paige Downey, Chalie Kallin, and alternates Lisa Breault and Aisling Kerr are on the women’s freshmen roster. They will represent BC at the Southwest Cup on Nov. 4-5, in Phoenix, Arizona and at the SandStorm Tournament on Jan. 13-14, in Indio, California.

The middle school roster will include Grace Pahl who will also play in the Arizona and California events in her age group.

BC Lacrosse is also holding tryouts in May for Team BC box lacrosse. Ridge Meadows coaches are involved, with Curt Malawsky heading up the U13 boys, and Rob Williams the U17 boys.

