Ridge Meadows Pride take silver at U13 softball provincials

Weekend brought ‘epic day to end a very successful season,’ said coach

The Ridge Meadows Pride 2010 girls team took silver at the U13 softball championships held in Richmond on the weekend, capping a rare 50-win season.

Head coach Lesley McPherson called it “an epic day to end a very successful season.”

The Pride arrived at the Richmond championships after sweeping through district qualifiers, and had their sights set on a podium finish, McPherson told the Maple Ridge News.

At the end of the 16 team round-robin portion of the tournament, the Ridge girls had a 3-1 record, after losing a close game to the host Richmond Islanders.

That was a good enough record for a third seed going into the eight-team Gold Division, behind the North Shore Stars and the host team.

In their first playoff game on Saturday night, the Pride lost a close game to the Delta Inferno. In a double knockout tournament, that meant the Pride started Sunday morning “with a mountain to climb,” McPherson said.

They started the day at 8 a.m., with a convincing 10-0 win over the Abbotsford Outlaws, followed by a 6-5 last-inning comeback against the Langley Extreme.

This set up a couple of rematches with the Islanders and Inferno that saw the Pride continue their streak with convincing 11-4 and 16-6 wins, to qualify for the championship game.

Playing their fifth game on a long, hot day the Pride jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on the North Shore Stars before “eventually running out of gas,” as McPherson put it, settling for a silver medal.

Players Avery Bayntun, Carrington Wadge, Elli Schramm, Kate Tomlin, Kaylee Clarke, Kiera Stewart, Madeline Mitchell, Makaylah Stefanucci, Sophia Fisher, Taze Clapton, Thea Evans make up The Pride, with coaches Mel Roussel, Jenn Bayntun, and McPherson.

