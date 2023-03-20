The Ridge Meadows Pride 09A started their season with an undefeated tournament championship in Washington State. (Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Pride 09A started their season with an undefeated tournament championship in Washington State. (Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Pride undefeated in Washington tourney

Softball pitching clinics coming next month

The Ridge Meadows Pride 09A softball team started their season by heading south to Centralia Washington to compete in the Shamrock Showdown Tournament, where they had an amazing run.

The Pride won the tournament in convincing fashion, winning five straight games, giving up just two runs scored for the entire tournament, and putting up a combined 39 runs over the tourney.

Every player on the team had a hit. Slugger Holly Ross hit two long bombs that left the park, and pitcher Julia Waterman threw three complete game shutouts – including a no hitter in her first game.

Centralia has an indoor facility called NW Hub Indoor Facility where they can play games inside, and teams from across the Pacific Northwest – Washington, Oregon, and BC – took part in the tournament.

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows hosts the opening tournament of the MJT 2023 season

The Pride’s head coach Katie Ross is up for coach of the year through the Legends Rings social media poll. There were 32 coaches nominated, and she is among the top eight left. Voting is done through posts on Instagram and Twitter.

The Ridge Meadows Minor Softball Association is currently taking registration for spring pitching clinics, which are coming next month with coach Kim Brooks. Registration is available online at rmmsa.com

READ ALSO: Ridge Meadows Flames sweep Chilliwack and advance to finals

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsSoftball

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants score first and last, but Tri-City Americans get five in-between

Just Posted

The Ridge Meadows Pride 09A started their season with an undefeated tournament championship in Washington State. (Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Pride undefeated in Washington tourney

Brishen will play The ACT in Maple Ridge this Friday. (Youtube/Special to The News)
Cabaret-style performance at The ACT in Maple Ridge on Friday

The Pitt Meadows Farmers Market is preparing for a new year, and is inviting vendor applications. (The News files)
Preparing for a new year of farmers markets in Pitt Meadows

Members of the Revera Sunwood retirement home in Maple Ridge adorned St. Patrick’s Day outfits and stood outside with signs getting passing commuters to honk in celebration of the holiday. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
Honking for the holidays: Maple Ridge seniors host walker parade on St. Patrick’s Day