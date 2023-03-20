Ridge Meadows Pride undefeated in Washington tourney

The Ridge Meadows Pride 09A started their season with an undefeated tournament championship in Washington State. (Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Pride 09A softball team started their season by heading south to Centralia Washington to compete in the Shamrock Showdown Tournament, where they had an amazing run.

The Pride won the tournament in convincing fashion, winning five straight games, giving up just two runs scored for the entire tournament, and putting up a combined 39 runs over the tourney.

Every player on the team had a hit. Slugger Holly Ross hit two long bombs that left the park, and pitcher Julia Waterman threw three complete game shutouts – including a no hitter in her first game.

Centralia has an indoor facility called NW Hub Indoor Facility where they can play games inside, and teams from across the Pacific Northwest – Washington, Oregon, and BC – took part in the tournament.

The Pride’s head coach Katie Ross is up for coach of the year through the Legends Rings social media poll. There were 32 coaches nominated, and she is among the top eight left. Voting is done through posts on Instagram and Twitter.

The Ridge Meadows Minor Softball Association is currently taking registration for spring pitching clinics, which are coming next month with coach Kim Brooks. Registration is available online at rmmsa.com