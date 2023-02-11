Ridge Meadows Pride will be playing at Canada Cup

Pride U17A team will be in the international tourney this summer

The Ridge Meadows Pride U17A team will be playing in the Canada Cup at Softball City this year. (Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Pride will have a team playing in the prestigious Canada Cup International Softball Championship Tournament, coming up in July 7-16 at Surrey’s Softball City.

The Pride U17A will be in the tourney for the first time, and they are a brand new team. They will play in the Showcase Gold division of the tournament, against teams from Mexico, Florida, California and across Western Canada.

🚨Team Announcement🚨We welcome Ridge Meadows Pride U17A from the Fraser Valley of British Columbia. The Pride enters 2023 as a brand new A team and looking forward to their first-ever Canada Cup as a team. #canadacup2023 #softball #fastpitch pic.twitter.com/GPkb5HhJWV — Canada Cup (@CanadaCup23) February 8, 2023

“We went to Vegas this past weekend to play in our first tournament together, and we got our first triple play,” said Misa Van Der Mey, the communications manager for the association. “We can’t wait for season to start!”

The team is made up of girls born in 2006 and 2007, and the majority are from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows.

Van Der Mey said the local association comes into the season with a newly renovated warehouse and batting cage where players have been working with some of the best clinician coaches in the province.

The Ridge Meadows Minor Softball Association will be hosting its own Ice Breaker Tournament for ages U13 to U19 coming up on March 31 to April 2.