Ridge Meadows Racers compete for spot on Team BC

Finley Ludeman in the lead during the final of the 3000m race at the Canada Winter Games Trials in Richmond on Dec. 18. (Racers/Special to The News)

Three Ridge Meadows Racers – Mattias Daniels and siblings Willa and Finley Ludeman – recently competed to represent Team BC in short track speed skating at the Canada Winter Games.

The trials were held at the Richmond Olympic Oval on Dec. 17 and 18, and the Games will be held in PEI in February. The top 16 skaters in the province under 19 were eligible for the competition, which is held every four years. Only the top four competitors per gender in the competition earn a spot to represent BC at the Games, plus one alternate.

Daniels trains with the Calgary Olympic Oval Elite Pathway but still represents the Ridge Meadows Racers in competitions. He was in a strong position to make the team going into the competition. Unfortunately, he fell in two of four distances, finishing in fifth place overall and earning a spot as an alternate. If there is an injury or illness, he will be ready to travel to PEI for the Games in February.

Not far behind was Finley Ludeman, who finished in 12th place, earning personal best times in the 500m and 1500m events.

“I am very pleased with my performance, considering I was skating with competitors up to four years older than me,” Finley said.

Willa Ludeman took 15th place in the female division, which was excellent for her.

“This means I’m the 15th fastest skater in the province, which gives me pretty cool bragging rights,” shje said.

The speed skating club welcomes new members of any age and any ability. More information about the club can be found at ridgemeadowsracers.org.

