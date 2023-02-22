Ridge Meadows Rustlers medal in hometown tourney

The Ridge Meadows Rustlers hosted the Jim Lindsay Memorial Tournament over the long weekend. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey teams took home hardware from their host Jim Lindsay Memorial Tournament, which was held during the Family Day weekend.

The U15 A1 team won gold, beating Nanaimo in the championship game. Connor Brown, with two goals and eight points, and Mason Cunningham, with five goals and seven points, led the team in scoring.

The U18 A2 team posted five straight wins, including a shootout victory in the semi-finals against Trail. They made it to the championship game against Trail, but settled for the silver medal.

Their top scorer was Aston Ludviksson, with two goals and 10 points, while three players tallied eight – Colton Collard, Cameron Sweeney, and Ryan Wall.

Both the U13 A1 and the U18 A1 teams took bronze medals in their respective divisions.

Tyler Godfrey led the U13s in scoring with seven goals and 12 points, and Philip Beedle had seven goals and 11 points.

For the U18 A1 team, Cade Peden, Joshua Bettesworth, Aidan Chabot, and Shayne Newburg each had five points.

Jim Lindsay was a coach and executive member in Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey for most of three decades, and was the coach of the Midget AAA team for 20 years with his good friend Spence Levan.