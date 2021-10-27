Ridge Meadows Rustlers take home silver in Mission’s Battle for the Biscuit Tournament

The U13 C1 team is now looking forward to the tournament in Penticton in January 2022

Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey’s U13 C1 took home silver in the Battle for the Biscuit tournament.

The tournament, which was held in Mission, happened last weekend on Oct. 23 and 24. Kevin Hogg, the head coach for the Ridge Meadows U13 C1 team expressed his happiness over the team’s performance during the tournament in Mission.

“It is very early in the season for us and this tournament was a great way to kickstart our year, especially since the kids were unable to play games almost all of last year. The fun we all had, and the success we had, although not meeting our ultimate goal, has really excited the group for the rest of the year,” said Hogg.

A total of 16 teams participated in the tournament. The Rustlers ended up playing six games in total to get to the finals. Hogg said that three of these games were on Sunday alone, making it a very busy and tiring day for the players who despite that, played extremely well and contributed to the team’s overall success.

“They all had a lot of fun, competed as hard as they could and never gave up in any game no matter the situation or the score which is all you can ask for as a coach,” he said.

The team played three round robin games. They won the first two games, 13-3 against Langley and 2-1 against Mission. They lost 7-0 to North Shore Winter club. The team then went on to win the quarterfinals against Abbotsford with a score of 5-1, and the semifinals against North Shore Winter Club with a score of 3-2.

“I am most proud of how we really became a team this weekend with the players believing in themselves and trusting in each other throughout the tournament. In the round robin we lost to a team from North Shore Winter Club 7-0 and then were tasked with playing them in the semi finals. Not many people thought or expected we could beat them but the boys were so determined to redeem themselves and to play a better game, and they did, winning 3-2. As a coach it was awesome to see their passion and belief in themselves and then going out there executing,” Hogg explained.

The team however ended up losing in the finals to Coquitlam.

“We had a great experience and lots of fun this past weekend at the tournament and ended up making it all the way to the finals where we unfortunately lost by one goal to a team from Coquitlam,” he said.

“I’m also extremely proud of how our team represented themselves and Ridge Meadows throughout the tournament as we tried to win and lose with class.”

The team is now looking forward to starting off their league play, and is gearing up for the next tournament opportunity in January 2022 in Penticton.

