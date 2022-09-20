Ridge Meadows seniors on the podium at BC 55-Plus Games

Numerous medals won by master athletes from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Maple Ridge super seniors took home numerous medals medals from the BC 55-plus games, which were held in Greater Victoria from Sept. 13-17.

Ronald Huckerby competed in the men’s 90-94 track and field events, taking gold in discus, weight throw, javelin, and hammer throw; silver in shot put and long jump, and bronze in the 100m.

Myriam Schanofski, a swimmer who is 83, won five medals, including gold in the 50m butterfly, silvers in the 25m fly and 200m Individual Medley, and bronzes in the 100m free and 100m IM.

Also competing from Maple Ridge in the women 80-84 class was Ann MacDonald. She won gold in 25m fly, silvers in 50m backstroke, and 100m IM, and bronzes in 50m breaststroke and 50m free.

Another local swimmer, Paul Scanlan, took medals in the men’s 70-74 events – gold in 200m free, silver in 800m free, 100m free, and four bronzes in 400m free, 100m backstoke, 50m back and 50 m free.

Rodger Huckerby took medals in men’s 55-59 track and field events, including discus, shot put, javelin, hammer throw and weight throw.

Ken Townsend competed in men 75-79 track and field, winning gold in discus and hammer, silver in weight throw and the throws pentathlon, and bronze in shot put and javelin.

In the dragon boat races, Lillian Pusch of Maple Ridge was part of the Thunderstrokers team representing the Fraser Valley that took gold, and Lilian Fuller was on the Fortified team that took bronze.

In pickleball, the men’s doubles 65-plus team of Richard Harmston of Pitt Meadows and Ed Salvail of Maple Ridge took silver.

Richard Bradshaw of Pitt Meadows was part of a bronze-winning tennis mixed-doubles team in the 65-69 age class.

In women’s 65-plus curling, Cathy Matthews was part of a silver-winning team.

Mark Booth of Pitt Meadows won silver with the Surrey Cowboys Men’s 65-plus hockey team.

Sue Scott and Leanne Fawcett of Pitt Meadows were part of a silver medal team, the GeriHatricks, in women’s 55-plus hockey.

The cauldron was lit by Betty Brussel, a 98-year-old swimmer from New Westminster, who was the oldest competitor in the. She got a standing ovation at the opening ceremonies, and also won three gold medals.

There were 2,600 competitors and 850 volunteers competing in 22 different activities and sports, ranging from, soccer to snooker.

“Everyone’s hard work was reflected in the smiles, accomplishments and memories of volunteers and participants,” says Clint Flood, general manager of the Games. “Thousands of hours of detailed planning go into the five days of these Game. What makes it worthwhile is seeing athletes reach and surpass their goals; watching people laugh and connect with old and new friends; and hearing from spectators that they want to take part too.”