Ridge Meadows Soccer Club hosting Coastal Cup playoffs

Telosky Stadium will be the site of provincial qualifiers

Maple Ridge’s sports field hub at Telosky Field will be busy this weekend, as the Ridge Meadows Soccer Club hosts the prestigious Coastal Cup finals on April 22 and 23.

The Coastal Cup is a provincial qualifying event for Lower Mainland youth soccer teams from the U13 to U18 age groups.

It starts at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday with opening ceremonies at Telosky Stadium, with a traditional welcome song from Dennis Leon of the Kwantlen First Nation, and greetings from Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy, Ridge Meadows Soccer Club president Mike Savignano and others.

The action will kick off at 9:30 a.m. at both Telosky and Golden Ears fields, with mostly boys championship games on Saturday, and it will wrap up with the girls finals on Sunday, with the last games starting at 4 p.m.

The BC Coastal Soccer League is made up of seven Lower Mainland districts, and some 21,000 youth players.

This is the second straight year that the Ridge Meadows Club has served as the host for the Coastal Cup.