Telosky Stadium (Ridge Meadows Soccer Club Facebook)

Telosky Stadium (Ridge Meadows Soccer Club Facebook)

Ridge Meadows Soccer Club hosting Coastal Cup playoffs

Telosky Stadium will be the site of provincial qualifiers

Maple Ridge’s sports field hub at Telosky Field will be busy this weekend, as the Ridge Meadows Soccer Club hosts the prestigious Coastal Cup finals on April 22 and 23.

The Coastal Cup is a provincial qualifying event for Lower Mainland youth soccer teams from the U13 to U18 age groups.

It starts at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday with opening ceremonies at Telosky Stadium, with a traditional welcome song from Dennis Leon of the Kwantlen First Nation, and greetings from Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy, Ridge Meadows Soccer Club president Mike Savignano and others.

The action will kick off at 9:30 a.m. at both Telosky and Golden Ears fields, with mostly boys championship games on Saturday, and it will wrap up with the girls finals on Sunday, with the last games starting at 4 p.m.

READ ALSO: Sasson’s two goals, Martin’s shutout leads Abbotsford to game one win over Bakersfield

The BC Coastal Soccer League is made up of seven Lower Mainland districts, and some 21,000 youth players.

This is the second straight year that the Ridge Meadows Club has served as the host for the Coastal Cup.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge Artistic Swimming Club members win numerous honours

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt Meadowssoccer

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Maple Ridge swimming pools close this weekend for regional swim meet

Just Posted

Members of IERT responded to vehicle being pulled over on Lougheed Highway on Friday afternoon. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Police handcuff driver on side of Maple Ridge highway

Telosky Stadium (Ridge Meadows Soccer Club Facebook)
Ridge Meadows Soccer Club hosting Coastal Cup playoffs

After the passing of their son Tyler Lewis in 2012, Lynn Prindle and Graham Lewis started a foundation in his honour. (Youtube/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge climate champion nominees tell their stories

The Ridge Meadows Swim Club will be hosting the RMSC Invitational on April 22 and 23 at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre. (RMSC/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge swimming pools close this weekend for regional swim meet

Pop-up banner image