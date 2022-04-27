Ridge Meadows Soccer Club hosts Coastal Cup Championships

(Oren Fenzl/Special to The News) (Mireya Myers/Special to The News) (Mireya Myers/Special to The News) (Shauna Williams/Special to The News) (Shauna Williams/Special to The News) (Oren Fenzl/Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Soccer Club hosted a 59-team tournament over the weekend, and their efforts gave the club confidence they’ll be greats hosts for the BC Summer Games in 2024.

RMSC put on the Coastal Cup Championships, which saw 25 games play at the hub created by Telosky Stadium and nearby Golden Ears Field, at the Arthur Peake Centre. Shauna Williams, operations manager for the club said it’s a prestigious event, featuring all the top teams from a region that stretches from Whistler to Chilliwack, with the top teams advancing to the provincials. There were more than 2,000 people at the fields over the two day, she estimated.

Unfortunately none of the club’s own teams qualified to play, but Williams said the event was a great precursor to future tournaments. Maple Ridge was to host the BC Summer Games in 2020, but the multi-sport event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prince George will be the host of the 2022 Summer Games, followed by Maple Ridge in 2024.

“For us it was about the opportunity for us to be selected to host – that was a pretty big deal for us,” she said. “I’m super proud of how well it worked, and all my staff.”

She said City Hall worked with the club to prepare for the event, and staff were on site over the weekend to help it run smoothly.

The club entered into a contract with the city to operator the concession stand at Telosky, and that was a good fundraiser for minor soccer. They will now be available to open the concession for future sporting events there, said Williams.

“We had a lot of really good business, and we’re getting set to work with the other sporting groups,” she said, noting the concession will be an employment opportunity for local youth.

A BC Games has its share of pomp and ceremony, and the Coastal Cup Championships also had an opening ceremony with Joe Basic who is chair of BCCSL and North Fraser Youth Soccer, Dennis Leon of Kwantlen First Nations, city counsellors Chelsa Meadus and Ryan Svendsen, and club president Mike Savignano.