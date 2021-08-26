Ridge Meadows Soccer club hosts story and photo contest

Ridge Meadows Soccer club is hosting a story and photo contest to celebrate people responsible for making the soccer community good.

In a social media post, the club announced, “CONTEST ALERT!! We are looking for your best photos and stories about Ridge Meadows Soccer Club. This season, last season, any season! Your story helps us celebrate the great people who are making our soccer community so amazing.”

Selected photos and stories will stand a chance of winning Whitecaps jersey, Ridge Meadows Soccer club hoodie or a Tim Horton’s gift card.

ALSO READ: Ridge Meadows Soccer club’s summer camp sees over 300 participants

The contest will require participants to pick a topic from a list and tell the club about someone at the Ridge Meadows Soccer club who exemplifies this topic. They can also share a favourite memory over this topic or person.

Friendship or team work, coach appreciation, referee appreciation, community, safety and accessibility, and fun are the six topics from which participants can choose one to write about. The club will accept multiple entries for those who want to share more than one story or photo.

To participate in the contest, visit: https://bit.ly/38fNkhU.

The last day to participate and submit entries for the contest is Sept. 18.

ALSO READ: Two Maple Ridge soccer clubs join Tri-Cities Youth Soccer Association