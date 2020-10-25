Ann Steen (left) will be playing organized soccer for the first time at age 77. She credits Ridge Meadows Soccer’s Shauna Williams (right) for the push. (Ronan O’Doherty - THE NEWS)

Ann Steen (left) will be playing organized soccer for the first time at age 77. She credits Ridge Meadows Soccer’s Shauna Williams (right) for the push. (Ronan O’Doherty - THE NEWS)

Ridge Meadows Soccer Club offers walking soccer program

The slower-paced version of the beautiful game is aimed at seniors and those with limited mobility

Ridge Meadows Soccer Club is aiming its sights at local seniors in efforts to get everyone to play the beautiful game.

Starting November 3, they are launching a walking soccer program at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre’s gym.

Club president, Mike Savignano, says the program is aimed at individuals who would like to participate in the sport of soccer, but who may have issues with mobility, and would prefer a slower pace.

“This version of the sport is gaining interest globally, and affords some of the more mature members of our community an opportunity to stay active and continue enjoying the sport they love,” he said.

“For others it might be an opportunity to learn a new sport. Any way that you look at it – it’s a lot of fun.”

READ MORE: Ridge Meadows Soccer welcomes former Whitecaps coach to club

One of the programs first sign-ups was Ann Steen.

The 77-year-old has been involved in soccer since she started coaching her son’s team in 1973, and has played a notable role in the Alouette District Youth Soccer Association for 37 years, including terms as president, and many years as its registrar.

What may come as a surprise is – other than the odd scrimmage during practice –Steen has not played the sport.

After suffering a heart attack three weeks ago, she had a chat with the club’s operations manager, Shauna Williams, and was convinced to give walking soccer a try.

“It’ll be fun,” Steen said. “It’ll be good to get out and get exercise. I played slow-pitch up until last year, but now my knees can’t handle the running.”

Williams said it warms her heart they the club is finally getting Steen to come play the sport after she has been involved with it so long.

“We’re looking at this as part of her heart health rehab once she gets up–and–going,” she said.

The game is played with six players on the field at a time. There is no running permitted, and players have to keep one foot on the ground at all times.

Cheeky forwards, who wished they could have done a little more more cherry picking in their youth, will be happy to know there are no offsides.

Keeping everyone in line, and making sure the game is played at a relaxing pace, will be head referee Roy Branco.

“He’s got an extensive background in soccer, and handles all of the development of our referee, so his knowledge of the game is superb,” Williams said.

“Plus he’s got a really good personality, and good disposition, so I think he’ll keep it fun.”

While having fun is near the top of the list of priorities, keeping safe is still paramount.

The sessions – which will be held Tuesday afternoons from 12;15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m – will be limited to 24 participants, so there will be ample space for players to social distance when entering and exiting the gym.

Williams said masks can be worn as well.

“The players are walking and we don’t expect them to be doing too much heavy breathing since it isn’t a high cardio activity,” she said.

There will be COVID screening questions asked before they arrive, and hand sanitizer will be provided before and after games.

The first session will last for seven weeks, and is expected to end just before the holiday season.

Interested football fans can still sign up for the program on the Ridge Meadows Soccer Club’s website.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgePitt MeadowsSeniorssoccer

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-positive test for Surrey Eagles player triggers postponement of two BCHL games

Just Posted

Lisa Beare and her husband Hendrik Butter on a Zoom call with NDP volunteers on election night. (Special to The News)
NDP’s Beare defends her seat in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

With no green candidate, those votes went to NDP, Liberals speculate

Ann Steen (left) will be playing organized soccer for the first time at age 77. She credits Ridge Meadows Soccer’s Shauna Williams (right) for the push. (Ronan O’Doherty - THE NEWS)
Ridge Meadows Soccer Club offers walking soccer program

The slower-paced version of the beautiful game is aimed at seniors and those with limited mobility

Brad Lyle, left, in costume with his Cauldron Creeper display that he made himself. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Trick or treat if you dare at this Maple Ridge home

Brad and Stacey Lyle have their home decked out for Halloween

During a scenic, but chilling ride on a sunny Saturday, Oct. 24 Ron Paley captured photos of the nearby mountains lightly covered with snow. (Special to The News)
SHARE: 26km bike ride nets mix of fall colours

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

An employee at the Pitt Meadows Superstore tested positive for COVID-19. (Black Press files)
Team member at Pitt Meadows Superstore tests positive for COVID-19

The person last worked a shift at the grocery store on Monday, Oct. 19

NDP Leader John Horgan celebrates his election win in the British Columbia provincial election in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan celebrates projected majority NDP government, but no deadline for $1,000 deposit

Premier-elect says majority government will allow him to tackle issues across all of B.C.

This Crescent Beach home, located at 12505 22 Ave., was subject of a police search warrant June 18. (Google image)
Civil forfeiture office alleges $2M Surrey home was used to launder cannabis money

Court documents request the home, and $85,000 to be turned over to the government

FILE – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets Premier John Horgan during a press conference at the BC Transit corporate office following an announcement about new investments to improve transit for citizens in the province while in Victoria on Thursday, July 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Trudeau congratulates Horgan on NDP’s election victory in British Columbia

Final count won’t be available for three weeks due to the record number of 525,000 ballots cast by mail

Comedic actor Seth Rogen, right, and business partner Evan Goldberg pose in this undated handout photo. When actor Seth Rogen was growing up and smoking cannabis in Vancouver, he recalls there was a constant cloud of shame around the substance that still lingers. Rogen is determined to change that. (Maarten de Boer ohoto)
Seth Rogen talks about fighting cannabis stigma, why pot should be as accepted as beer

‘I smoke weed all day and every day and have for 20 years’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Provincial Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau speaks at Provincial Green Party headquarters at the Delta Victoria Ocean Pointe in Victoria. (Arnold Lim / Black Press)
VIDEO: Furstenau leads BC Greens to win first riding outside of Vancouver Island

Sonia Furstenau became leader of BC Greens one week before snap election was called

NDP Leader John Horgan elbow bumps NDP candidate Coquitlam-Burke Mountain candidate Fin Donnelly following a seniors round table in Coquitlam, B.C., Tuesday, October 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan, NDP head for majority in B.C. election results

Record number of mail-in ballots may shift results

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Mounties looking for teen boy ‘unlawfully at large’ from Riverview psychiatric hospital

Nolan Godron left the hospital, located at 2721 Lougheed Highway in Coquitlam, without consent on Saturday

Most Read