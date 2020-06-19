Ridge Meadows Softball to host demo

Softball B.C. and a host of local coaches will attend the Maple Ridge demonstration on Saturday

Last season’s opening day for Ridge Meadows Minor Softball Association at the Albion Sportsfields. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

A Maple Ridge ball diamond will see some dust being kicked up this weekend.

Ridge Meadows Minor Softball Association will be hosting a demonstration on Saturday, June 20 to show new protocol for local play.

It will be among the first organized softball practices in the province.

RMMSA publicity director, Tom Bowen said the event will be a return-to-play instructional program/ practice for local coaches.

“It’s to show coaches what needs to be done in this new world we live in right now.”

Softball BC will be on-hand to watch local coach, Sally Smith run the practice for her team on the main field at Albion Sports Complex.

“They will be there to pitch in and make sure she’s following the right protocols and observe what she’s doing,” Bowen said.

It will be on rain or shine, unless it’s absolutely pouring, he added.

The demonstration is set to start at 3:30 p.m. for anyone interested in attending.



