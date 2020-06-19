Last season’s opening day for Ridge Meadows Minor Softball Association at the Albion Sportsfields. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Ridge Meadows Softball to host demo

Softball B.C. and a host of local coaches will attend the Maple Ridge demonstration on Saturday

A Maple Ridge ball diamond will see some dust being kicked up this weekend.

Ridge Meadows Minor Softball Association will be hosting a demonstration on Saturday, June 20 to show new protocol for local play.

It will be among the first organized softball practices in the province.

READ MORE: Softball stars going for catching record

RMMSA publicity director, Tom Bowen said the event will be a return-to-play instructional program/ practice for local coaches.

“It’s to show coaches what needs to be done in this new world we live in right now.”

Softball BC will be on-hand to watch local coach, Sally Smith run the practice for her team on the main field at Albion Sports Complex.

“They will be there to pitch in and make sure she’s following the right protocols and observe what she’s doing,” Bowen said.

It will be on rain or shine, unless it’s absolutely pouring, he added.

The demonstration is set to start at 3:30 p.m. for anyone interested in attending.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgeSoftball

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Giants named in nation-wide lawsuit claiming teen player abuse

Just Posted

Ridge Meadows Softball to host demo

Softball B.C. and a host of local coaches will attend the Maple Ridge demonstration on Saturday

The show must go on

Pitt Meadows’ Hollywood 3 cinema is among first in province to open

Maple Ridge-based farm market buys Ralph’s market in Langley

Meridian Farm Markets takes ownership of Ralph’s in August and plans to keep the name

ALS supporters still walking to aid research and provide patient supports

Walkers in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, and Tri-Cities walk Saturday for an end to Lou Gehrig’s disease

LETTER: Weighing pros and cons of higher density vs. urban sprawl

If developers don’t build up, they will build out and eventually cover over the entire Fraser Valley

Seven new B.C. COVID-19 cases, seven days without a death

Currently 178 active cases, mostly in Lower Mainland

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Wife of Victoria yogi who overdosed asks Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce overdose deaths

Carina Stone lost her husband Michael in 2017 to fentanyl poisoning

VIDEO: Student nurses at UFV film commitment to fight racism in health care

Nursing students create film to show support for those who are discriminated against

Surrey lawyer suspended for professional misconduct

Three-month penalty imposed for letter sent to director of Child, Family and Community Services

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

Homicide investigation prompts search warrant in South Surrey’s Ocean Park neighbourhood

Police say perceived gunfire in 12500-block of 22 Avenue was officers deploying ‘less lethal’ options

CERB payments docked to account for April advance

Canadians receiving less than expected

‘Can I give you a hug?’: B.C. mom meets driver involved in crash that killed her son

Both Natalie White and Johnny Forrest were looking for closure after tragic accident

Most Read