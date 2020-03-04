Burrards used defense to win, said coach Gathercole. (Contributed)

Ridge Meadows wins second provincial lacrosse championship in two weeks

U-18 Burrards squad join their U-15 counterparts as best in B.C.

Ridge Meadows further cemented its status as the current lacrosse capital of B.C. when it picked up its second provincial championship in two weeks.

The Burrards under-18 team clinched gold with a smothering 7-1 win over New Westminster in the tournament finals in Port Coquitlam on Feb. 23.

The win was on the tail of their U-15 counterparts storming through the competition in Richmond.

READ MORE: Burrards go back-to-back

While the younger team relied upon their goal scoring, virtuoso MVP, Jake Young, the U-18 squad depended on hard-nose defence.

“At the end of the day, defence wins games,” said head coach, Travis Gathercole.

“The forward line puts you on the board and keeps you above the other team but if your defence fails then you’ve just got no hope.”

The happy coach said he was blessed with some exceptional players, some of whom have been accepted into division one and division two college programs in the US.

“We had a spectacular goalie, too,” he pointed out.

‘Lucas Price was phenomenal. He saved us, especially in our game against Delta. It was a one goal game, so if it wasn’t for him, we wouldn’t be having this conversation.”

Though many of the players had strong showings in the championship games, the tournament MVP went to Delta’s Rhys Porteous.

“Rhys is a really good player and he put in a really good performance but at the end of the day we weren’t playing for the individual accolades and our guys were the best team by the definition of team,” Gathercole said.

“I don’t think any one of them is really concerned with that at all and I don’t think there was any one player that we had to carry.

“Everybody did what was asked of them, and they stepped up and all contributed equally, so I don’t think the individual accolades bothered them, especially with them holding the championship.”

READ MORE: Burrards acquire NLL scoring leader Dobbie

Moving forward, next year’s team is going to look much different.

They stand to gain many of the top players from this year’s U-15 squad, but, as is the case with youth sports, they will be saying goodbye to some of their most experienced veterans.

“We are losing a big chunk of our D-Line, so that’s going to be very hard to replace but we have a very powerful forward line and midfield,” Gathercole said. “So I think we’re going to be struggling on the defensive side more than anything but we’ve got plenty of time to work on that.”

Although it is the players who take the field, the head coach said they would not have nearly as much success if it was not for the incredible support they receive.

“The time and investment that the kids’ parents put into their kids’ obsession with this game is phenomenal,” he said.

“From my experience back home in Australia compared to here, it’s a night and day difference.

“It’s no wonder Canada is as strong as it is in the world environment for lacrosse; it really thrives from a family support system.”


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Lacrosse

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. rink snaps Brier losing skid

Just Posted

Victoria man acquitted of speeding after judge agrees he needed to accelerate to avoid truck

Gabriel Raoul Nicol Milne was issued a speeding ticket in March of 2019

Ridge Meadows wins second provincial lacrosse championship in two weeks

U-18 Burrards squad join their U-15 counterparts as best in B.C.

Maple Ridge resident up for YWCA award

Nominated for Reconcilation in Action recognition

Fort St. John games provide lessons for Maple Ridge

Many volunteers still needed for Summer Games in July

WEATHER: A mainly sunny day in Ridge Meadows

Increasing cloudiness is expected late evening

‘One day at a time’: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek speaks one year after cancer diagnosis

Trebek said the past year had both good and bad days

Unlicensed practitioner hosted ‘Botox and filler party’ despite court order: B.C. regulator

Maria Ezzati was allegedly administering cosmetic medical injectables to three different people for cash

Schools cancel overseas student trips due to coronavirus spread

Langley School District joins others in curtailing overseas travel by students

Multi-vehicle crash causes serious delays on Coquihalla Highway

The crash occurred at the Zopkios Brake Check earlier today

Undetected cracks blamed for Enbridge gas pipeline blast in B.C. in 2018

Transportation Safety Board says pipeline ruptured due to stress corrosion on outside surface

Alberta man who took magic mushrooms found not guilty of assaulting professor

Judge accepted that Matthew Brown didn’t remember the attack and found him not guilty

Hand-washing key to halting coronavirus, but some B.C. hospitals not meeting hygiene goals

Doctors failing to wash their hands as much as they should, surveillance at hospitals show

Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

A plethora of posts selling toilet paper have popped up on Facebook and Craigslist in the past few days

Concert raises $13.5K for Langley boy with ‘life-altering’ injuries after hit-and-run

Country stars performed free at Langley event

Most Read