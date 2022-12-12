The Ridge Meadows Flames at a Salvation Army kettle. (Flames/Special to The News) The Ridge Meadows Flames ringing bells for donations at a Salvation Army kettle. The team took multiple volunteer shifts the Canadian Tire and Townhall Liquor Store kettles. (Flames/Special to The News)

Ridge Meeadows Flames post shutout win on Friday, lose on Sunday

Annual teddy bear and toy donation night happens this Friday

The Ridge Meadows Flames shut out the Port Moody Panthers 3-0 on Friday night, then suffered a 3-2 loss to the Grandview Steelers on Sunday night.

Flames goaltender Cam Connolly made an even 30 saves for the shutout and first star of the game honours for Maple Ridge’s Junior B team on Friday. It was his third shutout of the season, and his 13th win has Connolly tied for the league lead among goaltenders.

Defenceman Jakob Loewen scored twice, and was named the second star. The rookie out of Mission now has 25 points, including nine goals, in 26 games. That’s good for fifth among all defencemen in the Pacific Junior Hockey League, and first among rookie blueliners.

Zack Lagrange also had a goal and an assist.

On Sunday, the Flames outshot the Steelers 41-28, but lost a one-goal game.

Lagrange and Markus Jack both scored for Ridge, who dropped to 19-8-0-1 on the season.

The Flames next game will be against the Chilliwack Jets on Friday, Dec. 16 at Cam Neely Arena. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

It will be Teddy Bear and Toy Toss night, and the team is asking fans to bring an unwrapped toy or new teddy bear as a donation for children in the community who need a present under the tree. They donations will be collected at the admission table this year, as safety nets around the rink mean they cannot be thrown onto the ice, as in past years.

