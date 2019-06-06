(Jeff Sargeant/UBC Thunderbirds) Jamie Hennessey (left), Mikayla Tinkham and Madelyn Huston (right) are three Maple Ridge athletes who completed with UBC this year.

Ridge runners win championship with UBC

First-ever team title for Thunderbirds women

sports@mapleridgenews.com

Three of Maple Ridge’s outstanding track and field athletes were part of a team title with the UBC Thunderbirds at the 2019 NAIA National Championship in Gulf Shores, Alabama on May 23-25.

Jamie Hennessey, Mikayla Tinkham and Madelyn Huston all contributed to UBC’s first ever women’s championship title. The women’s team was in a battle down to the wire against Southern-New Orleans with the T-Birds coming out on top by three points. It’s the first NAIA championship for the T-Bird women following a second place finish in 2018.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge runners share in Thunderbirds success

All three of the Ridge women ran in the women’s 4×800 metre relay, which won gold for the second straight year.

Tinkham, a junior, also finished fourth in the 1500m final and third in the 800m final, earning valuable points towards the team’s championship total. Her runs were made in Alabama heat that soared to 38 C, and the bronze gives her coveted All-American status.

Huston, a sophomore, picked up two points with a seventh place finish in the 800m final.

The UBC men also won their second banner in the last three years for the first T-Birds sweep.

Previous story
Three Ramblers win athletic scholarships
Next story
Warriors’ investor banned for 1 year, fined $500,000 by NBA after pushing Raptors’ Lowry

Just Posted

Ridge runners win championship with UBC

First-ever team title for Thunderbirds women

Three Ramblers win athletic scholarships

Two on to NCAA in U.S., one close to home

Call out for overdose prevention site in Maple Ridge

Tent set up Wednesday, then taken down

Update: Fire at Maple Ridge supportive housing complex

Firefighters quickly douse blaze at Alouette Heights

Pitt Meadows aims to have North Lougheed ready for ALC by December

City consulting landowners and the public in June and July

SD42 SLAM awards aspiring poets

Awards given for best delivery, most emotional and best overall

B.C. grocery store uses embarrassing plastic bags to promote reusable options

East West Market redesigned their grocery bags to shame customers into nixing single-use plastic

Senate chooses not to kill oil tanker ban bill in northern B.C.

But, the bill isn’t safe quite yet

Transport Canada looking into helicopter landing at raucous Anmore house party

The party featured 1,700 cans of beer, 526 ounces of whiskey, helicopters, but no arrests at Anmore house party

Fraser Valley Comic and Collectibles Show debuting in Abbotsford in June

Inaugural event set for Matsqui Community Hall on Father’s Day

June snowfall expected on southern B.C. highways

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

Family receives threat after disturbing video at Surrey school, father says

Surrey dad says incident shows bullying is reaching ‘massive breaking point’

Canadian millennials buy more recreational properties than boomers: survey

Study shows 56 per cent of millennials are looking at recreational real estate

VIDEO: Hometown Heroes Lottery show home in Abbotsford

Eagle Mountain property one of nine grand prize options for fundraising event

Most Read