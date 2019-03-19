Bantam and peewee aged players take part in the Ridge Meadows Minor Baseball Association’s first training session of the season. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

RMMBA holds first training session of season in Maple Ridge

Players wore green in honour of St. Patrick’s Day

A sea of green hit the field at Karina LeBlanc field on Sunday, when the Ridge Meadows Minor Baseball Association held its first training session of the season.

In honour of St. Patrick’s Day, mosquito, bantam and peewee players sported green shirts made specifically made for the occasion.

Head coach Patrick Whitford ran the camp with the help of the midge college prep team, the members of which coached the younger players at different stations throughout the field.

Stations included batting, base running, fly balls and pitching.

The event was also a fundraiser for the midget college prep team, which will travel to Arizona for a camp Mar. 24.

Baseball season’s opening day takes place April 6 at Pitt Meadows Athletic Park with team photos, games and activities and hot dogs.

The official ceremony will take place at around noon.

 

