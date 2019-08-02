RMMBA to host the bantam AAA provincials

The Ridge Meadows Minor Baseball Association is hosting the AAA Bantam Baseball B.C. Provincials.

This is the first time the bantam AAA team will be hosting the event since the team was formed.

The bantam AA team hosted it in 2016 when they were the highest level.

Games will begin the morning of August 8 and run through to Aug. 11.

Coaches for the team are Jason Boldt, Mike Ferguson and Brett Hoogstins.

Opening ceremonies will take place Thursday at 4:45 p.m. and Dayton Gill, 16, will be singing the national anthem.

First pitch will be thrown by Landry Dawes.

The association will be kicking off the event with a field party on Aug. 6 where volunteers will be cleaning all the fields and mowing and trimming the grass.

“To get all the fields perfect,” said Melissa Nisbet with the RMMBA.

All the players will be receiving drawstring athletic bags with the Provincials logo, they will also be getting their own water bottle, own stick of eye black, protein bars, Band-aid holders and more.

There will be a home run derby on Aug. 9 for players and coaches where wooden bats will be awarded to the top players and fungos to the top coaches.

A raffle with prizes including another wooden bat and portable heaters will help pay for hosting the tournament and also go wto the Challenger entertainment fund.

All MVP’s will be receiving an MVP medal, a free souvenir glass and 15 per cent off for their whole team at the White Spot in Langley, in addition to many other prizes.

The Ridge Meadows Royals won a Canada Day bantam AAA tournament in Kamloops early July.

“It’s going to be really, really fun. And it’s a great lead-up because next year we turn 65 and I want to have a really huge party,” said Nisbet.

The bantam AA team will be competing in the provincials in Chilliwack the same weekend.

The College Prep midget team is competing in the B.C. Minor College Prep Final Four, the provincials for their division, this coming weekend in Richmond. The last time they won the provincials was in 2015.

All three mosquito teams have also made the provincials.

