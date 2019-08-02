(Contributed) The Ridge Meadows Royals bantam triple A squad won Kamloops tournament in July.

RMMBA to host the bantam AAA provincials

Tournament runs Aug. 8-11 in Pitt Meadows

The Ridge Meadows Minor Baseball Association is hosting the AAA Bantam Baseball B.C. Provincials.

This is the first time the bantam AAA team will be hosting the event since the team was formed.

The bantam AA team hosted it in 2016 when they were the highest level.

Games will begin the morning of August 8 and run through to Aug. 11.

Coaches for the team are Jason Boldt, Mike Ferguson and Brett Hoogstins.

Opening ceremonies will take place Thursday at 4:45 p.m. and Dayton Gill, 16, will be singing the national anthem.

First pitch will be thrown by Landry Dawes.

The association will be kicking off the event with a field party on Aug. 6 where volunteers will be cleaning all the fields and mowing and trimming the grass.

“To get all the fields perfect,” said Melissa Nisbet with the RMMBA.

All the players will be receiving drawstring athletic bags with the Provincials logo, they will also be getting their own water bottle, own stick of eye black, protein bars, Band-aid holders and more.

There will be a home run derby on Aug. 9 for players and coaches where wooden bats will be awarded to the top players and fungos to the top coaches.

A raffle with prizes including another wooden bat and portable heaters will help pay for hosting the tournament and also go wto the Challenger entertainment fund.

All MVP’s will be receiving an MVP medal, a free souvenir glass and 15 per cent off for their whole team at the White Spot in Langley, in addition to many other prizes.

The Ridge Meadows Royals won a Canada Day bantam AAA tournament in Kamloops early July.

“It’s going to be really, really fun. And it’s a great lead-up because next year we turn 65 and I want to have a really huge party,” said Nisbet.

The bantam AA team will be competing in the provincials in Chilliwack the same weekend.

The College Prep midget team is competing in the B.C. Minor College Prep Final Four, the provincials for their division, this coming weekend in Richmond. The last time they won the provincials was in 2015.

All three mosquito teams have also made the provincials.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kaye, Sinclair and Charron named players of the month by Canada Soccer
Next story
Maple Ridge track cyclist advances to gold medal round at Pan Am Games

Just Posted

Mape Ridge victim of train accident recovering in hospital

Man was not homeless nor on drugs, says son in law

Maple Ridge track cyclist advances to gold medal round at Pan Am Games

Saanich’s Erin Attwell, Maple Ridge’s Maggie Coles-Lyster chase team pursuit gold

Letter: Government ready to build for seniors

Maple Ridge politicians have delayed housing projects

RMMBA to host the bantam AAA provincials

Tournament runs Aug. 8-11 in Pitt Meadows

Maple Ridge director delves deep into the brain of Edgar Allan Poe

Unique immersive interactive play where everyone sees a different show

Yoho National Park gets etiquette signs to help international tourists use outhouses

The signs ask users to sit rather than stand on toilet seats

B.C. Liberal MLA leaves caucus as donation examined

Kelowna West MLA Ben Stewart wrote to Elections B.C.

Man in Deadpool mask steals drink and toy from B.C. gas station

Kelowna K9 unit responds to incident, suspect at large

Accused had no motive to shoot Abbotsford police officer: defence

Lawyers representing Oscar Arfmann delivered closing arguments at murder trial at B.C. Supreme Court

Two men in custody after fatal Lower Mainland drive-thru shooting

Police say suspects initially fled from the scene

Metro Vancouver home sales edge higher in July, prices still falling

Sales of apartments jumped 15.2 per cent

89-year-old machete attack victim continues to recover in Vancouver Island hospital

Bob Plumb likely to lose sight in his left eye after assault in Courtenay

Guilty plea entered in human smuggling case at South Surrey border crossing

Counts still outstanding in connection with Peace Arch Park operation

Researchers look at how to help homeless in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside find, keep jobs

With $365,000 from B.C., project will look at how individualizing support can increase job retention

Most Read