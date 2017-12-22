(Contributed) Christy Spurrell is a member off the Rock Wall Climbing Gym’s competitive team who has competed internationally.

Rockwall climbers start boulding season

Maple Ridge’s competitive team is on the grow.

With members of their team competing internationally, Maple Ridge’s Rock Wall Climbing Gym is reaching some big heights.

The Rock Wall has an active climbing team that is currently competing in the indoor bouldering competitions. These competitions are sanctioned by Sport Climbing B.C., and will give competitors points towards a national standing. Athletes from the Rockwall range in age from 12 to open (16 and up). Bouldering is indoor climbing with no ropes, and the competitive season runs from November until February.

Rock Wall athletes Tehya Rodgers, Christy Spurrell and Alex White have competed internationally in their categories.

The team recently competed at the Climb Base 5 competition in Coquitlam, and scored some points.

• Teagan Donnelly finished fifth in the youth D female class,

• Meghan White finished fifth in youth B female,

• Alex White finished fifth in youth A male, and was 26th in open male.

• Teyha Rogers finished sixth in junior female, and 21st in open female

Meghan White had an amazing performance, as she worked extremely hard at this competition and, during the last 30 minutes of the round she was able to finish two very difficult climbs, after 20 attempts.

On her last climb, with only a minute to spare, White fought through fatigue and put everything she had into finishing the climb, making it to the top in the last few seconds. With her strong effort she was able to finish in fifth place – her best result so far this season.

