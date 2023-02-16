Fans take in a past event at the Rogers Monday Night Hockey Viewing Party. The event comes to Abbotsford on Feb. 27. (Rogers photo)

Rogers Monday Night Hockey Viewing Party coming to Abbotsford on Feb. 27

Abbotsford Centre hosting free community event, Vancouver Canucks vs. Dallas Stars airing on screen

A Rogers Monday Night Hockey Viewing Party is coming later this month to the Abbotsford Centre.

The free event, scheduled for Feb. 27, invites fans to watch a Sportsnet broadcast on the big screen, skate with friends and family, meet NHL alumni and experience interactive hockey activities.

The game being aired on Feb. 27 will be the Vancouver Canucks vs. the Dallas Stars. The doors open at 4:30 p.m., with the game starting at 5:30 p.m.

Abbotsford is one of five announced stops for the tour, with events already occurring in Brampton, Ont. (Jan. 23), Selkirk, Man. (Jan. 30) and Calgary (Feb. 13). The viewing part also comes to St. Albert, Alta. on March 6.

Those interested are asked to register in advance and will receive a digital ticket prior to the event for entry. The event is open to all ages and fans must complete a skating waiver and bring their own skates and helmet. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favourite jersey or fan gear.

Those attending do not have to skate and do have the ability to just watch the game from the seats.

For more information, visit rogersviewingparty.ca.

