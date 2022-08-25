Royals pee wees win bronze at Western Canadian tournament

The Ridge Meadows Royals took bronze at the 13U Western Championship. (Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows Royals pee wee AAA baseball team won bronze at the Western Canadian Championships, which was held during the weekend in Swift Current, Sask.

The Royals were team British Columbia 1, and finished with a win in the bronze medal game against the other BC team at the event, the Victoria Sea Wolves.

Noah Logue made all kinds of contact at the plate, as he had 11 hits in 23 at bats, and led the team with 10 runs batted in. He also hit one of the team’s three homers for the tourney. Logue finished with a batting average of .478 and a 1.130 OPS (on base plus slugging) for the tournament.

He was also great on the pitcher’s mound, throwing 5.2 innings, allowing three hits, no runs, and striking out eight.

Ian Nesbitt was also a force offensively, with nine hits in 19 at bats. He blasted a pair of doubles, a homer and had seven RBI. He had a .474 average and 1.213 OPS.

Max Mirwald led the team in runs scored with 10, and also put up a 1.234 OPD, including an impressive .609 on base percentage.

Mason Dubnov had the team’s top OPS at 1.237. He had eighth hits in 19 at bats, including three doubles and a homer, with six RBI and seven runs scored. He also led the team in steals with five, and never got caught.

Bode Lynch was a dominant pitcher, as he threw six innnings, struck out 11, and gave up no runs. He was stingy in every way, giving up just one hit and two walks.

READ ALSO: Single game tickets for Abbotsford Canucks available starting Aug. 31

The Ridge squad started the tournament with a 7-5 loss to Manitoba on Aug. 18, but followed that up with a 10-4 win over Saskatchewan, then beat Alberta 14-13.

They won their quarter-final game 4-3 over Manitoba, but lost in the semi finals to Alberta 8-5.

That set up the all-B.C. bronze medal game, and an 11-9 win over Victoria.

Lynch was the winner of the home run derby at the tournament. He and Nesbitt have been picked up by another B.C. team that is bound for the nationals this weekend in Windsor, Ont.