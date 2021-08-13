Royals playing in U18 baseball provincial championship

Jamie Huurman takes his cuts for the Royals in action at the provincials on Friday. (Neil Corbett/The News)

The Ridge Meadows Royals are competing for a Under-18 AAA provincial championship this weekend in their home town.

The Midget AAA provincial tournament needed a last-minute host site, due to forest fires in the Interior, and the Ridge Meadows association has stepped up, with local volunteers pitching in to host.

Games are taking place at Albion Sports Complex and Hammond Stadium ball parks.

The hometown Royals started the tournament against the Richmond City Chuckers on Friday morning, and suffered their first loss by a score of 9-3. They were scheduled to take on the North Island Cubs on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

On Saturday the locals will face Cloverdale at 11 a.m., then take on Prince George at 2:30 p.m.

All Royals games will be at Hammond Stadium, and the provincial championship game is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. at Hammond Stadium.

