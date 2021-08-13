Jamie Huurman takes his cuts for the Royals in action at the provincials on Friday. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Jamie Huurman takes his cuts for the Royals in action at the provincials on Friday. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Royals playing in U18 baseball provincial championship

Ridge Meadows association hosts tournament this weekend

The Ridge Meadows Royals are competing for a Under-18 AAA provincial championship this weekend in their home town.

The Midget AAA provincial tournament needed a last-minute host site, due to forest fires in the Interior, and the Ridge Meadows association has stepped up, with local volunteers pitching in to host.

Games are taking place at Albion Sports Complex and Hammond Stadium ball parks.

The hometown Royals started the tournament against the Richmond City Chuckers on Friday morning, and suffered their first loss by a score of 9-3. They were scheduled to take on the North Island Cubs on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

READ ALSO: Canucks may require proof of vaccination to attend games this season

READ ALSO: Field of Dreams: Inspired by 1989 film, Major League Baseball makes Iowa debut

On Saturday the locals will face Cloverdale at 11 a.m., then take on Prince George at 2:30 p.m.

All Royals games will be at Hammond Stadium, and the provincial championship game is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. at Hammond Stadium.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Baseballmaple ridgePitt Meadows

 

Jackson Fotheringhame pitches the opening game of the provincial tournament for the Ridge Meadows Royals. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Jackson Fotheringhame pitches the opening game of the provincial tournament for the Ridge Meadows Royals. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Previous story
Canucks may require proof of vaccination to attend games this season

Just Posted

Air quality has suffered with rising temperatures and wildfire smoke. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)
New hot temperature record set in Pitt Meadows

Presley Moyer of the Royals Under-18 AAA is forced out on a play at second base at the provincials at Hammond Stadium on Friday against the Richmond City Chuckers. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Royals playing in U18 baseball provincial championship

Golden Ears Provincial Park in Maple Ridge. (Black Pres/files)
Search and Rescue called for hiker with broken arm in Golden Ears Provincial Park

Local singer Graham Strang and the Stone Poets will be performing Friday night in Memorial Peace Park.
Folk music in Memorial Peace Park tonight