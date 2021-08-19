Royals to play in Bantam AA provincial championship

The team has secured a spot among the top five competing for the championship. (Ridge Meadows Baseball/Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Royals are competing for the Bantam AA provincial championship this weekend at the Pitt Meadows Athletic Park.

According to Miranda Carpenter, the Ridge Meadows Minor Baseball Association’s administration vice president, the tournament, which was supposed to be held in Tsawwassen, had a last-minute change of venue.

“They had to withdraw at the last minute because they couldn’t get field contracts. So our team stepped up to volunteer to host,” she said

The tournament will be held on Aug. 20 through 22, at Pitt Meadows Athletic Park.

“Despite the delayed start to the season due to COVID restrictions our team went 19 wins-3 losses, and finished the regular season in third place out of 25 teams,” said Carpenter proudly of the Bantam AA team’s accomplishments over the season.

Last weekend, the team — coached by head coach Scott Hough, assistant coach and VP of Baseball Operations Ryan Carpenter and assistant coach Steve Clarke — clinched their spot in the final five for the provincial tournament. The team defeated White Rock 16-15 in the first game, and then 15-3 in the second, in a best two out of three.

The other four teams who will be playing in the finals are Cowichan Valley and Victoria Triangle from the Island, North Delta, and Prince George.

Everyone will play two games Friday and Saturday, and the top two teams will face off Sunday for the Provincial Championship Title, said Carpenter.

“The boys have worked really hard this season and have exceeded expectations! The program and the team atmosphere created by our coaching staff has really paid off for these players,” she said, adding that Ridge Meadows Baseball was looking to start building their programming over the Fall and Winter with their new indoor facility space in mind.

“That will lead to more competitive opportunities and greater development for all of our players regardless of their skill level or aspirations,” she said.

