Runners finish strong at zone championships

Rambler Jade Lenton leading a pack of senior girls at the zone championships. She finished second. (Contributed)

There were some great local runners with top finishes at the Fraser North Zone Cross-Country Championships, and more who qualified for the upcoming provincials.

The competition was held Oct. 24 in Burnaby, and the Maple Ridge Ramblers cross-country team had with four runners qualifying for the B.C. high school championships.

Senior Jade Lenton led the MRSS team with a second-place finish and completed the five kilometre course in 19:26. She was followed by Kaelyn VanGarderen in 18th.

In the junior boys race, Rambler Aidan Evans had a late-race surge to finish seventh, just ahead of teammate Matthew Wade in eighth.

Those four Ramblers all qualified for the provincials.

Jacob Wadhwani, who runs for Terry Fox but lives in Maple Ridge, won the senior boys race, covering the 5k course in 16:44.

In third place among senior boys was Samuel Manke of Pitt Meadows secondary, while Westview’s Markus Hanson was eighth and Garibaldi’s Diego Cerros 12th.

Pitt Meadows sent a strong senior girls team, led by Gracie Lorenson who finishing in sixth place, and Maggie and Emma Graydon in ninth and 10th places respectively.

Meadowridge school’s Serena Bath was right in that top-ten pack, finishing seventh.

Westview’s Linus Schultz ran 14th in the junior boys race.

The B.C. High School Cross-Country Championships will be run on Nov. 2 in Abbotsford.

• In other cross-country news, Nathan Wadhwani, Jacob’s older brother, won the 2019 B.C. Provincial Championships, for the Langley Mustangs Track and Field Club, in Victoria on the weekend.

@NeilCorbett18

ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter