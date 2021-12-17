Rustlers collaborate with rival teams to assemble 900 food bags for Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society

A group of Ridge Meadow Minor Hockey association joined hands with two rival teams to help assemble food bags for the Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society last week.

On Dec. 14, the U13 A 1 Rustlers collaborated with the Chilliwack U13 A1 team and the Abbotsford U13 A1 team, to assemble 900 bags of food for the Chilliwack Bowls of Hope Society at the Summit Centre, said division manager Tonya Lynch.

The society provides nutritious meals to school-age children in Chilliwack on a daily basis, however the holiday break becomes a challenge when they don’t have immediate access to provide meals to these children. The food bags are intended to help bridge that gap, said Lynch.

“Stacey McBride, the manager of the Rustlers team, worked with the other two team managers and the United Way to make this give-back event happen,” Lynch said, “It was incredible to see these kids who are rivals on the ice work together for a common goal.”

Several other Rustlers have also been participating in community give-backs, from participating in the kettle campaign, to raising food and funds to help out Food bank and other vulnerable community members this holiday season.

