Rustlers donate team funds to Abbotsford Disaster Relief fund

The Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey U18 C1 team recently made a donation to the Abbotsford Disaster Relief fund, to show solidarity to Abbotsford Minor Hockey families and others in Abbotsford affected by the flooding.

The team donated $300 from their team fund towards the flood-impacted, said head coach Nolan Balatti.

He said that the team was preparing for tournament action in the Nov. 26-28 Abbotsford Minor Hockey Tournament when the floods occurred in the Fraser Valley Region. With the tournament coordinator confirming the competition would proceed a week prior to game play, the U18 C1 team discussed how they could show support for the Abbotsford Minor Hockey families, as well as for the residents of Abbotsford.

“With a short timeline between the floods and the tournament, we decided to use team funds to contribute to the Abbotsford Disaster Relief Fund through the Abbotsford Community Foundation,” he said.

ALSO READ: BCLC raising money for Maple Ridge food bank

The team then made a presentation of a certificate of donation at the centre ice before the game while the rest of the team tapped their sticks in support.

”We felt the presentation to the Abbotsford U18C3 Coach and Captain on their home ice would show solidarity amongst the hockey community and pay respects to players and hockey members who have been affected by the floods,” Balatti said. “We hope to inspire other hockey teams to donate or show their support.”

To make a donation to the Abbotsford Disaster Relief fund, people can visit: https://buff.ly/3cooDC8.

ALSO READ: Students raise thousands for flood victims at Maple Ridge school