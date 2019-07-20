Sands wins another grueling uphill race

Madison Sands was the first up the steep course in the Red Bull 400. (Facebook photo)

Nobody runs uphill like Madison Sands.

The Maple Ridge woman, who holds the Grouse Grind course record, took first place in a unique uphill race in Whistler on July 13.

Sands, 25, won the women’s class in the Red Bull 400, dubbed Canada’s Steepest Race, against a tough field of women with impressive race credentials. The race is a quad-busting run up the 2010 Olympic ski jump – 400m up a 37 degree incline. She won in a time of 4:18, which was 12 seconds ahead of the next woman.

Sands was one of three Canadian women to finish on the podium, but this is an international event and runners from Norway and the UK finished among the top three men.

Sands gave a social media shout out to friends and family who were with her: “Thanks for keeping the ice packs cold, holding my legs up, and my Twizzler supply in demand.”

She won $1,000 and a trophy.

Last September, Sands broke the course record for the Grouse Grind by almost a minute, clocking an incredible 30:02 on the steep uphill course.

That was two minutes faster than Daniel and Henrik Sedin ran it.

Sands works as an education assistant and fitness instructor.



