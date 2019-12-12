Sawatsky undefeated in post-season play

Dominant effort in Haney Masters Curling

Gary Sawatsky’s rink remained undefeated in the Haney Masters curling playdowns with a resounding 9-2 victory over Eric Holler on Monday.

With the win, Sawatsky has a one-point lead in Flight ‘A’ over Peter Koehler who captured a narrow 7-6 victory over Bob MacKay. Sawatsky’s rink of Dave Senay, Ian Strachan and Jerry Batryn had little trouble in their win, while Koehler had to score four in the final end for the victory.

Victor Playdon, Chris Martin and third Doug Dunbar put their rocks in scoring position for Koehler who had to draw in for the come-from-behind victory.

Bob Terepocki remains in the lead in Flight ‘B’ while ‘C’ Flight has three teams tied for top spot.

 

