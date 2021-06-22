Sedins join Vancouver Canucks hockey operations, will play role in Abbotsford AHL team

Henrik and Daniel Sedin have been named as special advisors to the general manager for the Vancouver Canucks. The duo will also assist with the Abbotsford AHL franchise. (File photo)

Daniel and Henrik Sedin will be spending significant time in Abbotsford in the coming years.

The Vancouver Canucks announced today (June 22) that the legendary twin brothers have joined the club’s hockey operations department as special advisors to the general manager.

A press release put out by the Canucks states that the Sedins will provide support to all areas of hockey operations from the amateur to the NHL level. It went on to state that they will work collaboratively with the Abbotsford AHL team’s staff and coaches, participate in amateur and pro scouting meetings and participate in planning for the draft, free agency and trade deadline.

The twins are back!#Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that Daniel and Henrik Sedin will join the Hockey Operations department as Special Advisors to the G.M. DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/TZF0f4IzWo pic.twitter.com/O9YqzKzXOA — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) June 22, 2021

“When we retired, we always thought we’d like to be involved in the business side of hockey one day,” Daniel stated. “There’s a lot to learn, but we are excited and ready for the opportunity. This team has some of the best young players in the NHL and we want to do everything we can to support the group and achieve our goals.”

“We are grateful and humbled by the opportunity to contribute to the team we care so much about,” said former Captain Henrik. “The province and the fans care deeply about this team. As we’ve said, being part of the Canucks family has been the best time in our lives. It is an honour to be back, and we will do everything we can to learn and contribute to the success of this team.”

It’s not yet known how much time the Sedins will spend in Abbotsford related to Vancouver.

The Abbotsford AHL team is still looking for a Chief Operating Officer and a number of other positions. The club also has yet to choose an official nickname.

