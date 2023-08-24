Senior AA baseball provincials come to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Games will take place at Larry Walker Field and Hammond Stadium from Sept. 1 to 4

Both Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows are getting ready to be the sites of the 2023 Senior AA Provincial Championship, which will draw baseball teams from all throughout the province.

This tournament features a total of 12 teams divided up into three different groups.

In group A, the Poco Cardinals will face off against BC Minor 3, Kelowna 2, and Kamloops Orange Crush.

Group B includes the Poco Blue Jays, BC Minor 2, Kelowna 1, and Vernon.

The Poco Phillies, BC Minor 1, South Delta Padres, and Vancouver will make up group C.

The Senior AA Provincial Championship will run from Sept. 1 to 4, with games taking place at both Larry Walker Field in Maple Ridge and Hammond Stadium in Pitt Meadows.

The first match will kick off at 5 p.m. in Maple Ridge, with a full schedule available at www.ballcharts.com.