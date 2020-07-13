Seniors playing times are 8 a.m. to noon weekdays at the Maple Ridge Tennis Club. (Ronan O’Doherty/ THE NEWS)

Seniors tennis society of Maple Ridge looking for new members

Club accepts anyone over the age of 55 into their ranks

As the court season gets underway, the Seniors Tennis Society of Maple Ridge is looking to bolster its membership.

The association has around 45 members at the moment but they have had has many as 60 in the past said one of its founders, Roman Evancic.

To entice new members, he said they are offering free tennis lessons to anyone who is nervous about starting.

“I started at 65,” Evancic, who is now 82-years-old and looks to be in fantastic shape, said.

Regular tournaments help the members hone their games and a weekly “ladder” challenge is enticing to those who like to keep their edge in between.

“You play every Monday at your level, and if you win you move up a rung, and if you lose you move down a rung,” Evancic said.

“It’s a little competitive, which makes for lot of fun. Our goal is encouraging good exercise for seniors.”

John Jacobs, who serves as a director for the club, said they are always looking for new members for the club as some people move on from the sport, or can’t play for health reasons.

They accept people as young as 55 and there is no age limit on the upper end.

“It’s always nice to have new players to play with, as everybody’s got different abilities,” Jacobs said.

The matches are always doubles, so there is not quite as much running around, and players can form great bonds with their partners from game-to-game.

“I’ve made a lot of new friends here over the last five years.”

READ MORE: Tennis, pickleball courts to reopen in Maple Ridge

Good will extends to ensuring everyone is playing as well as they can.

Rick Ford, who serves as the vice president of the club said everybody with a fair amount of experience pitches in to teach others.

“We’ve put together some organized lessons at times,” he said.

“Lots of people come to this game later in their athletic life and like any sport, you need to learn it.”

Seniors interested in giving tennis a shot are welcome to show up to the Maple Ridge Tennis Club between 8 a.m and noon on weekdays, or they can call club president Roland Muzzolini at 604-820-4122 for more info.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgeSeniorsTennis

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The club encourages players of all skill levels to come out and enjoy the game. (Ronan O’Doherty/ THE NEWS)

Club director, John Jacobs, chases down a loose ball on a sunny July morning. (Ronan O’Doherty - THE NEWS)

Previous story
As postponed NHL season resumes, some fans say the lure of parties will be strong

Just Posted

Seniors tennis society of Maple Ridge looking for new members

Club accepts anyone over the age of 55 into their ranks

Maple Ridge conservation group frustrated with lack of communication by city

ARMS concerned proposed development along Alouette River will go to fourth reading

Ridge Meadows recreation re-opens

Maple Ridge fitness centre and outdoor pool re-open; Pitt Meadows opens sports fields to groups

Provincial COVID-19 data can now be used for B.C. to prepare for a second wave

In the past week, B.C. has seen a slight spike in daily test-positive case counts

Herd of deer camp out in Yennadon front yard

Four bucks and two does rested under the shrubs of a Maple Ridge home Friday

B.C. records 62 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths since Friday

Province has just over 200 active cases

Hotel rooms for B.C. homeless too hasty, NDP government told

Businesses forced out, but crime goes down, minister says

Wage subsidy will be extended until December amid post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Trudeau said the extension will ‘give greater certainty and support to businesses’

B.C. government prepares for COVID-19 economic recovery efforts

New measures after July consultation, Carole James says

COVID-19 exposure on Vancouver flight

The Air Canada 8421 flight travelled from Kelowna to Vancouver on July 6

Double homicide investigation leads Vancouver police to Chilliwack

A VPD forensics unit was in Chilliwack Saturday collecting evidence connected to East Van murders

VIDEO: Former Abbotsford resident giving away $1,000

Langley native Alex Johnson creates elaborate treasure hunt to give away cash

Tree planters get help with COVID-19 protective measures

Ottawa funds extra transportation, sanitizing for crews

UPDATE: Abbotsford shooting victim was alleged ‘crime boss,’ according to court documents

Jazzy Sran, 43, was believed to have been smuggling cocaine across the border

Most Read